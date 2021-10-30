Covid-19: 160 new community cases, including one in Christchurch

There are 160 new Covid-19 cases in the community, including one in Christchurch, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Of the new cases, 151 were in Auckland, as well as seven in Waikato, one in Northland, and one in Christchurch.

The Ministry of Health was yet to establish links for 95 cases. Of the 65 cases already linked, 38 were household contacts.

The Delta outbreak as a whole had grown to 3205 active cases.

The ministry said this increase in numbers was a reminder of the infectiousness of Covid, particularly the Delta variant. “The rise in case numbers is not unexpected and is [in] line with modelling to date.”

“Anyone with symptoms is asked to please get tested and reminded to get vaccinated today if they have not already.”

There were 47 people in hospital on Saturday – up from 37 on Friday – with two of these in ICU/HDU. Twelve of these were in Waitematā, 14 in Middlemore, and 21 in Auckland. The average age of hospitalised cases was 45.

Forty-six of Friday’s cases were infectious in the community.

Friday saw the Delta outbreak grow by 127 cases – 118 in Auckland, four in Waikato, three in Northland and two in Christchurch. Two of Northland’s cases were added to the tally on Friday evening.

There are four cases in Canterbury, putting the region on high alert. Eighteen locations of interest had been released by the Ministry of Health and 13 close contacts had been identified, isolated and tested. Friday’s two additional cases were close contacts of the original cases confirmed on Thursday.

The new cases in Canterbury helped push vaccination rates beyond 90 per cent in the region with thousands turning out on Thursday and Friday. The region’s fully vaccinated rate was sitting at 71 per cent.

Christchurch was in alert level 2 with the Government waiting to see any evidence of widespread transmission before considering changing alert levels. Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told Stuff they believed they could “ring-fence” the outbreak due to the limited number of potential exposure events tied to the city’s source cases.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A Covid-19 testing station on Pages Rd, Christchurch was busy on Thursday after news of the two new cases in the city. Cases in the region grew to four on Friday.

Despite case numbers creeping up, the proportion of hospitalisations was declining. As of Friday, there were 39 people in hospital – four in ICU to HDU – amounting to 2.6 per cent of 1485 active cases.

It was also confirmed on Friday evening a case travelled from Christchurch to Tonga, marking a grim milestone for the island nation – its first case of the pandemic. The case was in managed isolation and returned a positive result on Friday during routine MIQ testing.

Vaccination rates across Aotearoa were sitting at 87 per cent for first doses and 73 per cent for second doses. Stuff modelling showed when each DHB was likely to hit 90 per cent.