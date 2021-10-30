Covid-19: G20 wants world to be fully vaccinated by mid-2022

G20 ministers are throwing their support behind the goal to have 70 per cent​ of the world vaccinated against Covid-19 by the middle of next year.

On Friday (local time), health and finance ministers from the world’s 20 biggest economies (G20) met for their first joint meeting under the Italian G20 Presidency, and agreed to pursue the target in a bid to bring the pandemic under control everywhere as soon as possible.

A secondary goal was also set – 40 per cent​ of the population in all countries vaccinated by the end of this year.

The group said in a statement it would “take all necessary steps needed to advance on the global goals”.

The G20’s original goal was 70 per cent​ of vaccinations by autumn in 2022, its revised dates align with the target set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations earlier this month. The latter estimated 11 billion​ vaccine doses would be needed to meet this target – 6.97b​ doses had been administered so far with global production sitting at nearly 1.5b​ doses a month.

At present, according to Our World In Data, 49.1 per cent​ of the world’s population had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with 23.6 million​ doses being administered daily.

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres​ urged G20 countries to coordinate their actions for success in this space.

Ben Curtis/AP The goal is to have 70 per cent of the world’s population vaccinated by mid-2022.

”That is the only way to end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere,” he told media at the summit.

Up until now, he believed globally coordinated action had “taken a back seat” to vaccine hoarding and vaccine nationalism.

”People in the richest countries are getting third doses of vaccine, while only 5 per cent of Africans are fully vaccinated.”

New Zealand was in the process of finalising a booster shot roll-out to some fully vaccinated people, potentially before Christmas, and Australia was beginning its booster programme at the start of November. Around 1.5m​ Americans received a booster shot in the first five days after regulators authorised the extra shot.

Only 3.3 per cent​ of people in low-income countries had received at least one dose of a vaccine, Our World In Data found.

Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Kenya were among the countries with the lowest vaccination rates – with just 0.9 per cent​, 1.4 per cent​, and 2.8 per cent​ of the respective populations fully vaccinated.

The G20 ministers also agreed to help boost the supply of vaccines and medical supplies for developing countries and remove supply and financing constraints.

At the meeting, G20 agreed to establish a Joint Finance-Health Task Force with the aim of enhancing collaboration on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. The group would be chaired by the 2021 and 2022 G20 Presidencies and would report to health and finance ministers early next year.

It said this venture would leave the international community “better prepared” for future outbreaks.

The joint WHO-UN strategy, released at the beginning of October, was working towards the same outcome. Its ultimate goal was to minimise deaths, severe disease and overall disease burden through vaccinations.

Bernd von Jutrczenka/Getty Images WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thinks it's still possible to see 40 per cent of the world’s population vaccinated by the end of the year and 70 per cent by mid-2022, if everyone works together.

The WHO’s previous goal of 10 per cent​ of every country vaccinated by the end of September wasn’t met by 56 countries, the vast majority in Africa and the Middle East.

Its updated strategy was a “costed, coordinated and credible path” out of the pandemic, said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the time.

He thought it was possible to reach the end-2021 and mid-2022 goals, but there needed to be a level of political commitment, action and cooperation greater than what had already been seen.

”Without a coordinated, equitable approach, a reduction of cases in any one country will not be sustained over time. For everyone’s sake, we must urgently bring all countries to a high level of vaccination coverage.”