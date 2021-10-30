Covid-19: How Tonga's 'incredibly wise' response helped it avoid the pandemic for so long

Before Tonga reported a Covid-19 case in managed isolation on Friday night, the island nation held an enviable status only a few countries boasted – it hadn’t reported a single case during the entire pandemic.

The case travelled from Christchurch on Wednesday on a flight carrying 215 people, was tested on Thursday in managed isolation at the Tanoa Hotel, and returned a positive result on Friday. They had returned a negative test prior to leaving Christchurch and were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer jab. They were reportedly not showing symptoms.

Four contacts in New Zealand – including two who travelled to Wellington – have since been identified by the Ministry of Health.

While the island nation could no longer claim it was Covid-free, there was an important distinction to be made – there’s a big difference between having a case in managed isolation and having one in the community, said Debbie Sorensen, chief executive of Pasifika Futures.

Sorensen was “100 per cent" confident Tonga’s MIQ system was robust enough to contain this case and prevent the virus from making its way into the community.

The Tongan Government said in a press release it would be clear on Monday whether the nation would go into lockdown in response to the case.

‘Fantastic clinical leadership’

Tonga’s success during the pandemic could be put down to its leadership, Sorensen said, which she described as “fantastic” and “incredibly responsible”.

“I think that they have been incredibly wise around the way they managed the response.”

In the early days of the pandemic, when it became clear Covid would eventually make it to the shores of the Pacific, Tonga acted quickly with a response similar to New Zealand’s elimination strategy. It closed its borders and implemented a plan that would, first and foremost, protect its population.

Restrictions on who could travel to the country and from where were introduced, as were pre-departure testing and 14-day managed isolation requirements. These “robust” measures were the same as New Zealand’s.

Mark Baker/AP Tonga’s Covid-19 strategy shared similarities with New Zealand’s.

Sorensen said Tonga had an “incredibly competent and well-trained” workforce, and good public health capacity, so they were well-placed to deal with any cases that inevitably emerged. But none ever did.

Again, much like New Zealand, Tonga’s response was largely guided by clinical public health advice with the aim to keep the population safe.

“I think we’ve been incredibly lucky," Sorensen told Stuff.

The response was largely a whole-of-country approach with leaders showing what it looked like to follow the public health advice of physical distancing, and limiting potentially dangerous interactions.

“From the royal family to a child in a village, it’s very consistent in terms of the approach and the public health measure and what people are expected to do.”

It was a joint effort, with the population – roughly 107,000 people – closely following the measures that were introduced. Sorensen thought it helped that all messaging was contextualised for how they lived.

The country’s vaccination programme has been expanding, but progress has been slow – around 31 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to Our World In Data. Sorensen said the village-by-village approach saw them vaccinate not just the main island but also the surrounding islands, and the roll-out has also expanded into schools.

The kingdom had received doses of AstraZeneca from Australia, via the COVAX facility, and doses of Pfizer, funded by New Zealand.

This “wise” approach isn’t exclusive to Tonga; a handful of other Pacific Island nations have also succeeded in keeping out Covid – Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Tokelau, and Tuvalu. North Korea, Saint Helena and Turkmenistan also haven’t officially reported any Covid-19 cases.

Supplied Debbie Sorensen, chief executive of Pasifika Futures Ltd, said people in Tonga were anxious about the new MIQ case, but it was a completely different scenario to having a case in the community.

Anxiety around new case

The reality that Covid-19 has made it to Tonga has triggered a high level of anxiety for many, with the focus narrowing in on the need to keep the country safe.

“People are anxious about it," Sorensen said.

She thought it reinforced the need to increase vaccination rates, ensure testing was widely available, and and ensure everyone was following public health instructions.

”I think that there’s nothing like an incentive or a bit of a fright to get galvanised to move.”