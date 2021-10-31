Covid-19: When will New Zealand approve Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 5 to 11?

The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work?

She may only be eight years old, but Adelaide Ketel has no qualms about getting the Covid-19 vaccine if it becomes available to children under the age of 12 in New Zealand.

At her own request the Nelson girl will likely be among the first in line for a vaccine.

"She can't wait to be vaccinated, she has asked me about it so many times," said her mum, Laurel Ketel.

SUPPLIED Adelaide Ketel, 8.

As a toddler, Adelaide developed a cricket-ball sized cancerous tumour that became entwined with her heart and lungs. Surgeons removed most of the mass, along with two-thirds of her right lung. The tumour that remains in her chest cavity is stable, but Adelaide has been left with chronic lung disease.

The family has tried to shield Adelaide from news of the pandemic. But some has seeped through, Ketel said.

"We don't talk about [Covid] all that much, we don't want to create anxiety. [But] she is aware that it's coming to the community, and she is anxious: she is really well at the moment, but she knows she has this lung condition."

SUPPLIED Elliot, 10, Adelaide, 8, and Ava Ketel (double vaccinated), 17.

As a result, Adelaide has no qualms about the vaccine, which her parents and 17-year-old sister Ava have already received, Ketel said.

Ketel had considered isolating with her daughter when Delta inevitably makes its way to her small community.

But the advice she has had from medical practitioners is that Covid can't be avoided. "We'd have to lock away for months, which isn't possible."

Ketel is "really pleased" that Adelaide, and her 10-year-old son Elliot, could be vaccinated soon, she said. She had no concerns about the vaccine: it was small fry after the years of medical intervention Adelaide had received.

"She's had chemo, we've pumped stuff into her... we want her to be vaccinated so we have every chance of protecting her."

Ketel urged the vaccine-hesitant to consider at-risk people in their community.

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium.

"Just really think about these people who are vulnerable. Think of the people who have underlying health conditions who can't be vaccinated, it must be a really scary position to be in."

At the moment the vaccine is free and available to everyone n New Zealand aged 12 and over, with signs overseas that those aged 5-11 will be the next eligible group.

Regulators in the US have authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children five to 11 years old. It’s expected Aotearoa could be waiting until 2022 to do the same.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Health confirmed it was in discussion with Pfizer over whether the country’s existing Covid-19 vaccine stock could be used in children aged five to 11.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the ministry was expecting information through from Pfizer in the first two weeks of November.

Medsafe would review that, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) assessment, and any other data they could get, he said.

Group Manager for Medsafe, Chris James, said for Medsafe to consider granting provisional approval for the vaccine, Pfizer had to submit an application, which has not yet happened.

“It is Pfizer’s decision who and when to submit applications to,” James said, “if, and when Pfizer does submit an application, we’ll prioritise the assessment of the data for this age group.

“If Medsafe provisionally approves this, further clinical and scientific advice will be sought from the Covid-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group before it goes to Cabinet for a ‘decision to use’.”

James said people should not worry, however, and there would be enough vaccines for everyone. Since an application hadn’t been received yet, he couldn’t put a timeframe on when younger children could be eligible.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Dr Siouxsie Wiles said Covid-19 vaccines for under 12s, probably wouldn’t come into effect until 2022.

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said experts would like to see younger children able to get the vaccine as soon as possible, but the processes needed to be followed.

“The dose for younger children is not the same as the adult dose. It’s a smaller amount and a different formulation, which means once it is approved, it will need to be brought to New Zealand.”

Wiles believed it would be safe for under 12s to return to school at some point before being fully vaccinated, however, as long as the adults at the school were all fully vaccinated and proper ventilation was used along with face masks.

“Vaccines are just part of the response to Covid-19, and I think schools can be safe it just requires some investment.”

Stuff’s Covid-19 fact-checking series The Whole Truth found that, while the vast majority of children experience Covid-19 as a mild illness, Delta’s transmissibility puts more children at risk of being infected.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government was waiting for approval from the regulators.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said MedSafe were ready to move quickly on an application from Pfizer.

“I know that Medsafe are ready to move quickly on an application, they’ll do it thoroughly as they always do,” he said.

Pfizer’s own study on using the vaccine in children tracked 2268 between the ages of 5 and 11 who got two shots, three weeks apart from either a placebo or a child’s dose.

Vaccinated children developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies just as strong as teenagers and young adults who got the full-strength shots.