Covid-19: No new cases in Christchurch, one earlier case confirmed historical

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in Christchurch on Sunday as experts continue to investigate how a person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tonga after leaving the city caught the virus.

The Ministry of Health announced 143 new community cases on Sunday: 135 in Auckland, 6 in Waikato and 2 in Northland, following a record high 160 new cases on Saturday.

One previously reported case in Christchurch has been reclassified as a historical case following further test results, bringing the total cases in the Garden City to four.

The ministry urged anyone in Christchurch with any symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested.

Christchurch’s four cases are linked with a clear source. They include the two original cases, announced on Thursday and two of their close contacts.

The Tongan case is not included in the Christchurch number, but questions remain about how that person – who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tonga after flying out from the city – caught the virus.

The four household contacts of the Tongan case have returned initial negative tests for Covid-19. Two are in isolation at home in Christchurch and two in Porirua.

The person flew to Tonga from Christchurch on Wednesday and had a negative pre-departure test. However, a test upon arrival in Tonga came back positive on Friday.

Authorities have yet to figure out where the Tongan case caught the virus, which is concerning, experts say.

Christchurch has remained at alert level 2, despite the city's first community cases in nearly a year. Some experts fear the Tongan case could be a sign of undetected community transmission in Christchurch.

Kevin Stent/Stuff A person who flew to Tonga from Christchurch on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival. (File photo).

University of Canterbury infectious disease modelling expert Professor Michael Plank said it was possible the person could have caught the virus up to one week before leaving Christchurch.

It was also possible to return a negative result two to three days after getting infected, while still being in the incubation period, he said.

“If we are working on the basis that they caught it in Christchurch that would suggest other cases in the city that we don’t know about.

“They have to have caught it from somewhere.”

While it was encouraging the city had recorded zero cases on Sunday, Plank said he would like to see more days of zero cases before Christchurch could say it was out of the woods.

He said it was possible Christchurch would get more cases from people who were close contacts of the four positive cases, but he would be most concerned about seeing new unlinked cases popping up.

Plank wanted to see lots of testing in the city this coming week, to identify any previously undetected cases.

According to Ministry of Health data, 7497 people were tested for Covid-19 in Canterbury across Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

On Friday evening, immunologist Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu said the Tongan case likely indicated “more Covid-19 spread in the Christchurch community than is being currently reflected by the Covid-19 case numbers”.

University of Otago epidemiologist professor Michael Baker earlier told Stuff there needed to be more information about both cases before determining whether there was wider community transmission.

There were more than 9000 vaccinations across Canterbury on Saturday, including 6600 second doses – about a fifth of the total vaccinations delivered across the country.

As of Sunday, 91 per cent of the Canterbury District Health Board’s eligible population has now had their first dose and 73 per cent are fully vaccinated.