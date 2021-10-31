Covid-19: Questions linger about Christchurch Covid case that flew to Tonga

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in Christchurch on Sunday, while one earlier case was confirmed as historical. (File photo).

Questions remain about the community transmission of Covid-19 in Christchurch, despite the city recording no new cases in the latest figures.

The Ministry of Health announced 143 new community cases on Sunday: 135 in Auckland, six in Waikato and two in Northland, following a record high 160 new cases on Saturday.

While Christchurch didn’t add to its tally, experts are still investigating how a person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tonga after leaving the city caught the virus.

The person flew from Christchurch to Tonga on Wednesday after returning a negative pre-departure test. However, a test upon arrival in Tonga came back positive on Friday.

No link has yet been established to Christchurch's four active community cases, or a separate source. A Ministry of Health spokesman said on Sunday household and work contacts of the case had all returned negative tests so far. The case had been in New Zealand for at least a week before flying out. Investigations were ongoing.

“The risk to the New Zealand public from this case is low,” the spokesman said.

Tongan media outlet Matangi Tonga reported that the person was a young missionary of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who had been overseas and stayed in New Zealand for several weeks before flying to Tonga.

University of Canterbury infectious disease modelling expert Professor Michael Plank said it was possible the person could have caught the virus up to a week before leaving Christchurch.

It was also possible to return a negative result two to three days after getting infected, while still being in the incubation period, he said.

“If we are working on the basis that they caught it in Christchurch that would suggest other cases in the city that we don’t know about.

“They have to have caught it from somewhere.”

Earlier, immunologist Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu said the Tongan case likely indicated “more Covid-19 spread in the Christchurch community than is being currently reflected by the Covid-19 case numbers”.

Plank was encouraged by the lack of new cases on Sunday, but said Christchurch would need a string of zero days before it could consider itself on the right track.

He wanted to see lots of testing in the city this week, to identify any previously undetected community cases.

According to Ministry of Health data, 7497 people were tested for Covid-19 in Canterbury across Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The ministry urged anyone in Christchurch with any symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested.

On Sunday, one previously reported community case in Christchurch has been reclassified as a historical case following further test results, bringing the total cases in the city from five down to four.

The four cases are linked with a clear source. They include the two original cases, announced on Thursday and two of their close contacts.

There were more than 9000 vaccinations across Canterbury on Saturday, including 6600 second doses – about a fifth of the total vaccinations delivered across the country.

As of Sunday, 91 per cent of the Canterbury District Health Board’s eligible population has now had their first dose and 73 per cent are fully vaccinated.