Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak - October 31

Stuff visited Bishopdale Village Mall to see how Cantabrians are feeling about the new cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch.

Visitors to a West Auckland laundromat are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days after it was among the latest additions to the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Anyone who visited the Wash and Save Laundromat in Ranui on October 24 between 5pm and 7pm, are asked to isolate and get tested immediately.

On Sunday morning, Four Squares in Hamilton’s Hillcrest and Fairfield were added to the list, along with Ōtorohanga’s J Swap Osterns Quarry and Ōtorohanga Mini Mart.

The Fairfield Four Square had exposure events on October 25 (2.30pm – 2.50pm) and October 27 (9am – 9.25am). A Covid case vistited the Hillcrest location on October 25 between 2.20pm and 2.40pm.

An infected person visited the J Swap Osterns Quarry in Ōtorohanga between 10.45am - 11.30am on October 26 and the mini mart was exposed on October 24 between 11am and 12pm.

Anyone who visited the locations at the specified time is asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days, visit the Ministry of Health’s tracing website for more information.

They are also asked to get tested five days after the exposure and isolate until a negative test result is received, and continue to stay at home until 24 hours after symptoms disappear.

These lists can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

