Covid-19: 143 new Covid cases reported for Sunday, but none in Christchurch

Covid-19 case numbers remain high with 143 new cases in the community on Sunday, while 56 people are now in hospital with the virus.

Auckland saw 135 new cases, with six in Waikato and two in Northland. There were no new cases reported in Christchurch, and a previously reported case has been reclassified as historical case, the Ministry of Health said.

So far, 70 of Sunday’s cases are linked - including 44 household contacts - while 73 remain under investigation

It’s a large, but not unexpected number, coming after Saturday’s record-breaking 162 cases - 160 at the 1pm announcement and a further two confirmed later in the day.

There was, however, some good news with 42,000 vaccinations administered on Saturday, leaving 75 percent of eligible people fully vaccinated.

The percentage is even higher in Auckland where 80 percent of the populace has had its second jab, taking it closer to the 90 percent needed to see restrictions eased.

In Auckland, there were no new cases at the Edmonton Meadows care home in Henderson where nine people have tested positive.

However, two residents who have tested positive have been transferred to hospital, while one positive staff member has had to stand down.

STUFF Stuff visited Bishopdale Village Mall to see how Cantabrians are feeling about the new cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch.

Testing remains crucial with public health staff asking people in the suburbs of Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Henderson and Manurewa with symptoms to get tested.

The four household contacts of the person who tested positive after flying out of Christchurch and landing in Tonga have been traced.

They are now in isolation and have all returned negative results, so far.

The virus was detected in the Huntly’s wastewater where there are currently no known cases in the town, the ministry said.

A pop-up testing site will be set up from Monday morning.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Infectious diseases and pandemic expert from University of Otago, Wellington, Professor Michael Baker is leading the COVID-19 pandemic response.

University of Otago epidemiologist professor Michael Baker earlier predicted the case number would be over a hundred as six of the last 10 days had seen high numbers.

An estimated 5,000 people marched through Auckland in protest of the continued lockdown on Saturday – behaviour which Baker labelled “very undesirable”.

“It weakens the social cohesion around controlling the outbreak,” Baker said.

“If people see that happening then the think to themselves: ‘Why am I bothering following the rules if they can do whatever they want?’”

The protesters, most of whom were maskless, gathered at the Auckland Domain in a breach of alert level 3 restrictions, before marching to Newmarket and back.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Hannah Tamaki speaks to protesters at Saturday’s anti-lockdown protest.

Police superintendent Shanan Gray said the health risk posed to attendees as well as other road users was “unnecessary and unacceptable”, and warned a number of protesters would be charged and prosecuted in coming days.

“We recognise that individuals have a lawful right to protest however this should not be at the expense of restrictions designed to keep our community safe,” Gray said.

It was similar to a protest held on October 2 that saw Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki being charged with breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act and alert level 3 restrictions.