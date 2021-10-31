Covid-19: Southern DHB 681 surgeries behind

Southern District Health Board chief operating officer Patrick Ng says some patients have been waiting more than a year for surgery as the DHB grapples with Covid-19 restrictions, reduced theatre time and bed shortages.

Patients from Southland and Otago may be sent to neighbouring regions for their surgeries as the Southern District Health Board works to catch up on wait lists.

A combination of chronic staffing shortages, bed shortages and the most recent lockdown means the DHB is 681 surgeries behind on its elective, or planned, surgery target.

The number of patients waiting longer than 120 days for their inpatient surgeries grew by 400 from August to October to reach 2157 patients – 71 per cent of whom are on the Dunedin Hospital wait list – while 2100 patients have waited more than 120 days for outpatient treatment (59 per cent are at Southland).

In a report due to be tabled at a Hospital Advisory Committee meeting on Monday, chief operating officer Patrick Ng says surgeries have been ramped up as quickly as possible after lockdown restrictions were lifted, but less complex surgeries will need to be outsourced if the DHB hopes to catch up.

Both he and chief executive officer Chris Fleming have raised concerns about the capacity of private hospitals in Southland and Otago to take on this extra work, hoping they’ll be able to use providers outside the district.

Staff shortages at Southland Hospital have become a risk to operational performance, Ng writes.

The perioperative nursing workforce is 30 per cent short-staffed, while the DHB is also struggling to recruit anaesthetic technicians.

“Whilst we have had some success with recruitment, we are facing delays with getting overseas recruits, and we have further retirements pending," Ng says.

Recruitment firm Haines Attract are drawing up a proposal of lateral ideas for a Southland-specific recruitment campaign, he writes.

Another constraint at Southland hospital is inpatient beds, but a plan is being developed to use nursing trainees to manage 10 new beds, which will be available from February.

Major pinch points at Southland Hospital for both in and outpatient services are in the orthopaedics, gynaecology, ear, nose and throat (ENT), general surgery, and ophthalmology departments.

Fleming says that “staffing gaps mean that if the perioperative team is in overnight with an emergency case, or if sickness levels are too high, a theatre list is in danger of being cancelled.”

In a report to be tabled at Tuesday's board meeting, he writes that the surgical team are losing an average of half a days’ theatre time (or half an operating theatre list) each day.

“This means that resolving the perioperative staffing challenges is a significant priority for us," he says.

The DHB is waiting to hear from the Ministry of Health on how it will recover lost revenue from the lockdown, but will double its budget for outsourcing surgeries for the next six months, Fleming says.

“With the possibility of endemic Covid-19 leading to fuller hospitals and potentially compromising theatre capacity in the future, it remains important that we recover our lost surgery as quickly as we can,” he writes.