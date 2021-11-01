Covid-19: Phone calls to ministers yield no response to mayor's quest to move Waitomo out of level 3

Waitomo mayor John Robertson is asking the Government to let his district move down to alert level 2.

A King Country mayor has been left waiting on hold by Government officials as he tries to lobby for his district to be released from the Covid-19 level 3 restrictions.

Waitomo mayor John Robertson said there had not been a community case of Covid-19 in his district since April 2020.

But Waitomo formed part of the Waikato-King Country region placed into level 3 three weeks ago.

“I understood the need for us to go to alert level 3 on October 7 because there was a case in Kāwhia in the Ōtorohanga district nearby.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Questions linger about Christchurch Covid case that flew to Tonga

* Covid-19: NZ reaches 75 per cent double-vaxxed, 80 per cent in Auckland

* Covid-19: Auckland councillor worried after three 'intimidating men' threaten to vandalise car



Christel Yardley/Stuff John Robertson said there had been no community cases of Covid-19 in Waitomo since April 2020.

“Since then the source of the Ōtorohanga cases have been tracked down and linked. No cases have spread to the Waitomo district.”

The Ministry of Health confirmed a dairy in Te Kūiti had been named as a location of interest on October 31 but Robertson said there were still no positive cases in the town.

Robertson had desperately tried to speak with “decision makers” ahead of Monday's alert level decision, to advocate level 2 for Waitomo.

On Friday he called Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee who said the boundary decisions were made in Wellington by Cabinet.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Te Kūiti in the King Country where business has been largely put on hold during the alert level 3 spell which began on October 7.

“I then called [Covid-19 Response] Minister Hipkins' office. I was put through to a phone that rang many times, then just stopped ringing.

“I then called the Minister of Health's office [Andrew Little], where I had exactly the same experience.”

Robertson then called the Prime Minister’s office but a promise of a call back from an adviser never happened by the end of Friday.

“This is very frustrating to say the least. One would think that there would be some consultation on these matters with local communities, represented by their mayor.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger said mayor Robertson is entitled to an answer from ministers about why Waitomo is still in level 3.

Robertson understood other mayors had similar experiences and felt left out decisions made on alert levels and vaccination targets.

“Mayors should at least have a political point of contact and that should be with the Minister of Health.”

He acknowledged there was a risk of the virus spreading to Waitomo because it was just 20km away from Ōtorohanga.

But moving the border to Ōtorohanga would mean only essential workers would travel south to Waitomo.

Police were also stretched, Robertson said, maintaining the southern Waitomo border to Taupō, Ruapehu and Taranaki. Moving it north would help release those police resources.

National’s Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger said mayor Robertson was entitled to answers from ministers.

“If there is not a valid answer then my question is the same as his, why is Waitomo still in level 3?”

Kuriger said the Government wasn’t working with mayors to make sure things ran smoothly at a local level.

Christel Yardley/Stuff John Robertson said Sunday’s Covid-19 update showed there was a location of interest in Te Kūiti but no community cases were reported in the town.

“In the beginning we had a simple level 1-4 system but now we’re all over the place and with traffic lights coming.

“I really think the Government has lost the public now. People will do anything if you give them a valid reason but when you shut the door on them, people stop listening.”

She said National would be happy to push Roberton’s case further this week, if he wanted.

Labour’s Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange said alert level decisions were made by Cabinet based on Ministry of Health advice.

“In terms of lobbying, mayors would need to go through minister Chris Hipkins and other ministers.”

Cabinet would then decide whether to include mayors’ feedback in its decision.

“As a local MP, I regularly feed back what I hear from constituents to ministers.”

Labour’s list MP in the Taranaki-King Country Angela Roberts was also contacted for comment.