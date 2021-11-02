Groundswell NZ denies being anti-vax after founder shuns vaccination promo video

Brian Tamaki leaves the Henderson police station after his arrest for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

A founder of farming protest group Groundswell NZ has denied being anti-vax after he refused to participate in a DairyNZ video encouraging farmers to get the Covid-19 jab.

It comes as photographs of one of the group’s co-ordinators meeting with leaders of Destiny Church, who have been involved with anti-lockdown protests, circulate on social media.

Groundswell NZ founder Bryce McKenzie confirmed to Stuff he had been approached to appear in a recent DairyNZ video that promoted vaccination in rural New Zealand but declined.

The video features a number of farming leaders including Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard, Minister for Primary Industries Damien O’Connor, and DairyNZ chief executive Tim Mackle.

READ MORE:

* Federated Farmers lays complaint with the Ombudsman over Environment Southland rates increase

* Second nationwide protest in the streets planned by Groundswell NZ

* Jacinda Ardern refuses to release information about Groundswell NZ



McKenzie said Groundswell was “definitely” not anti-vaccination, but had decided not to comment publicly to the 60,000 plus farmers that follow the group, because it was a political and emotional issue they did not want to be a part of.

He said the group wanted to continue to focus on the causes they were formed to fight, including the National Policy on Freshwater and seeking a halt and rewrite of unworkable regulations.

A DairyNZ spokesperson said it had invited “a broad mix” of groups and individuals to participate in the video, and a number of them declined for different reasons.

The vaccination video had reached over 300,000 people and had been aired on television, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a photo of Groundswell's Pukekohe and Auckland co-ordinator, Scott Bright, sitting at a table alongside Brian and Hannah Tamakihas been shared on social media.

Hannah Tamaki has previously stated in a Facebook post that she would choose not to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Her husband, Brian Tamaki, has also said in a social media post that the long-term effects of the vaccine were “unknown” and claimed the vaccine was “untested”.

Bright has also provided fresh vegetables to the Freedom and Rights Coalition protests, but told Stuff he attended the protest in a personal capacity.

The Freedom and Rights Coalition, of which Brian Tamaki is a founder, opposes the Government’s Covid-19 response, including what it deems “unnecessary” lockdowns and mandated vaccination.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki addressed thousands of anti-lockdown protesters at a protest at the Auckland Domain on October 2. He attended a second event on October 16, but maintains he did not organise either.

Asked about his meeting with the Tamakis, Bright said he didn’t discriminate against anybody and felt people had to “be a lot more generous to other people these days”.

Bright said he met with the Tamakis in a personal capacity and only did so to share his views on how farming regulations were impeding on farmers.

He said he didn’t share any of the Tamakis’ views other than issues around freedom and rights and how these issues were affecting farmers.

Brian Tamaki was recently charged with failing to comply with an order under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act and alert level 3 order, and for breaching bail conditions after he attended rallies where he protested the Auckland lockdown.

McKenzie said Bright had told them he intended on meeting with the Tamakis and made it clear he was attending as an individual and not as a member of the organisation.

“We advised him that under no circumstances was Groundswell to be involved.”

Groundswell NZ’s silence on vaccination has contrasted with national lobbying group Federated Farmers who have been proactively urging the rural community to get jabbed.

Dairy Industry Group Chairperson Wayne Langford said the lobbying organisation wants everyone who can get vaccinated to get the jab in order to open New Zealand up again.

Peter Meecham A large crowd gathers in Cranmer Square in central Christchurch for the Freedom Day protest rally organised by the Freedoms and Rights Coalition.

Groundswell’s Canterbury based national convenor Jamie McFadyen reiterated the organisation was not anti-vaccination. “We are rolling with it and the same with lockdown.”

McFadyen said he had spoken to Bright and believed there was a clear understanding that Bright’s views were not the views of Groundswell NZ.

“We have made it clear to co-ordinators that we have standards and positions, and anything done under Groundswell’s name has to be approved by us.”

McFadyen admitted the group had been approached about supporting anti-vaccination protests, but they’ve firmly rebutted being part of the issue. “We just said no. We are not part of that.”

Recently Federated Farmers employment spokesperson Chris Lewis urged farmers to do all they could to enable and encourage their staff to get their Covid-19 vaccinations.

“The sooner we get everyone double-vaccinated, the sooner we might safely take steps to getting back to where we were with travel, events, farmers' markets and all the rest.”