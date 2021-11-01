Covid-19: Unexplained east Christchurch wastewater result 'likely' a historical case

Queues at a Covid-19 testing station in Orchard Rd, near Christchurch Airport, stretched about 1 kilometre on Thursday morning after news of two new cases in the city. (File photo).

A positive Covid-19 wastewater result in east Christchurch was “likely” caused by someone who recently got out of managed isolation and quarantine, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

But the wastewater result officially remains under investigation – with no firm explanation established.

A health expert says the result is a concern and wants to see further wastewater and Covid-19 testing carried out in the area to establish whether it is a sign of undetected community transmission.

Bloomfield said later on Monday the likelihood of this was “low”.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Questions linger about Christchurch Covid case that flew to Tonga

* Covid-19: Fifth case in Christchurch 'likely' historical, source of Tongan case remains unknown

* Covid-19: Christchurch case in Tonga shows more community spread likely



The wastewater test could mean either someone who recently had the virus is residing in east Christchurch, or someone who is presently infectious is there.

STUFF Stuff visited Bishopdale Village Mall to see how Cantabrians are feeling about the new cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch.

On Monday the Ministry of Health announced 162 new cases of Covid-19, but none of them were in Christchurch.

The city has not had a new community case since Friday. One case reported on Saturday has been reclassified as a historical infection. There are presently only four community cases linked to the city.

It was also confirmed that two wastewater samples collected in Christchurch on Friday were positive for Covid-19.

One sample, taken from south Christchurch, was likely caused by a known case living in that area, the Ministry of Health said.

ESR/Supplied Covid-19 has been detected in two wastewater samples collected in the Garden City.

The east Christchurch case has been less easy to explain.

A spokesman for Environmental Science and Research (ESR), which manages the wastewater testing, said the positive results mean someone was “shedding” the virus into wastewater within 24 hours of the sample's collection on Friday.

The result does not indicate how many people have – or have had – Covid-19.

It is possible it was caused by a single person, but “it is not possible to determine this solely based on wastewater sampling”, the ESR spokesman said.

The east Christchurch sample covered wastewater from suburbs such as Belfast, Parklands, New Brighton, Southshore, Aranui and parts of Wainoni and Avondale. About 45,000 people live across these areas.

Aranui and Wainoni have some of the city's lowest vaccination rates.

University of Otago public health expert professor Nick Wilson said the east Christchurch wastewater result was a concern.

“It can be suggesting ongoing community cases, but fortunately there’s way to identify that risk, which is really to get a lot of people in that area tested, but also repeat wastewater tests will be good as well,” he said.

Wilson said a wastewater test could pick up a positive result from a person who had the virus a few weeks ago.

SUPPLIED University of Otago public health expert professor Nick Wilson says a person who had the virus a few weeks ago could still shed fragments of it into wastewater, leading to a positive result.

The Ministry of Health is looking at whether the eastern Christchurch wastewater result could be attributed to someone who recently left managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ), and Bloomfield said on Monday this was the “likely” explanation.

Christchurch has six managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities, with a seventh due to open shortly.

A Ministry of Health spokesman did say, however, wastewater testing “is regarded as a signal of possible cases”.

Health officials want high testing rates to continue and “greater vigilance” among Cantabrians.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the positive Covid-19 wastewater result in east Christchurch was “likely” caused by someone who recently got out of an MIQ facility.

Over 10,000 Covid-19 tests have been processed in the region since the emergence of two community cases on Thursday.

By the end of Sunday, 73.8 per cent of the eligible population living in the Canterbury DHB area were fully vaccinated.

About 78,000 people still need to get their second jab for the region’s population to become 90 per cent fully immunised.

Officials looking at whether Tonga case is historical

Health officials still have no clear answer for how a person tested positive for Covid-19 in Tonga after flying there from Christchurch on Wednesday, but are looking at whether the case is historical.

The person is understood to be a young missionary of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Four New Zealand-based household contacts of the case have tested negative and health officials say the risk to the public is low.

The person travelled from South Africa to Auckland in early September. They completed a stay in MIQ before travelling to Christchurch.

The flight from Christchurch to Tonga was a repatriation flight.