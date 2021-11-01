Families' trips into level 3 Waikato for Covid-19 protest 'incredibly selfish', health expert says

A large group of anti-vaccination protestors gathered at Claudelands, Hamilton, on Saturday, and some had reportedly travelled from Morrinsville – which is in level 2.

Families who crossed the Waikato border to attend a Covid-19 protest in Hamilton city at the weekend have been labelled “incredibly selfish” by a health expert.

It’s understood freedom rally protesters from Morrinsville – which is in level 2 – crossed into alert level 3 to attend the Freedom and Rights Coalition protest at the Claudelands Event Centre on October 30.

Students from four Morrinsville schools have now been asked to stay home to prevent potential spread in the district, which has been in alert level 2 since the Delta outbreak began.

University of Auckland Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris​ had “little optimism” parents would follow the message.

Dr Helen Petousis-Harris said.

“They seem to have a sense of self-righteousness,” she told Stuff.

“Encouraging your child to break something that has been put in place to protect the community is incredibly irresponsible.”

“We have been asked not to move between these areas. It’s incredibly selfish.”

Instead, a local protest was the better option.

The Hamilton event was advertised as a "family-friendly picnic" and it's understood more than 1000 people attended.

The Hamilton event was advertised as a “family-friendly picnic” and it’s understood more than 1000 people attended.

As of Monday, just over 85 per cent of the Matamata-Piako District has received one dose of the Covid vaccine, with 69 per cent double-dosed.



Morrinsville principals were advised local families had attended the Hamilton protest, but didn’t know which students or how many.

Morrinsville College principal John Inger asked students who went to stay home, self-isolate and get tested.

“It’s disappointing that some families chose to flout the rules and cross the border,” Inger said.

“I understand they wanted to protest, but when it puts the safety of the people in the Morrinsville community at risk, it’s not something that should happen.”

He has asked students to stay home if they attended.

He trusted parents would keep their children home.

“We have to accept that this has happened and I hope it doesn’t happen again. It presents a small risk to us, we know there are cases in Hamilton, and while I’ve been told the organisers of the rally ask attendees to wear masks and socially distance, some may have flouted these rules as well.

“I hope they haven’t bought it back to our community, we are enjoying the greater freedoms and we want it to stay that way.”



Students at Morrinsville School were asked to stay home until the end of the week, too.

The board of trustees took it seriously, to ensure the school’s alert level 2 status is not put at risk from returned attendees, principal Shay Noonan said.

“We’re not making judgments, but we’re asking students to respect it,” Noonan said.

“It’s not the students we're focusing on, it’s the risk in Hamilton and we’re just reminding them to follow the rules that we put in place at school.”



Morrinsville Intermediate School and David Street School had also taken the precautionary approach.

The intermediate had asked those who went to stay home for the week, principal Jenny Clark said.

“This is to keep the whole community safe. They made the decision to go over there, so this is our call to err on the side of caution.”

The school respected everyone’s personal views, but the board is committed to keeping students and staff safe, she said.

“Our responsibility is to inform parents and ask them to do the right thing and keep them home. We’re just doing the best we can,” Clark said.