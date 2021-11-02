South Island could move to traffic light system before Christmas as West Coast vax rates pick up pace

If you haven’t had a Covid-19 jab yet, you may be worried about side effects in the long term.

The South Island is expected to move to the new traffic light system well in time for Christmas as West Coast vaccination rates pick up pace.

Modelling by Stuff shows just how far some areas have to go to reach the target of having 90 per cent of the eligible population in each district health board fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

It is expected that the South Island will be able to move to the traffic light system on December 10 when the West Coast is expected to reach its 90 per cent target.

The West Coast has been lagging behind with the lowest vaccination rates in the South Island, but has steadily increased its rates this week.

The dates in Stuff’s modelling, outlined in the graphic above, are calculated using a rolling average of daily doses over the past week. As the real-life vaccine numbers change each day, so too will the projected ‘finish line’ for each DHB and for New Zealand as a whole.

Stuff’s model takes into account the fact a DHB won’t reach the fully vaccinated target until at least three weeks after 90 per cent of people get their first dose.

Auckland will almost certainly be the first to transition from the alert levels into the traffic light system that will govern New Zealand’s approach to Covid-19 for the foreseeable future. Current modelling, as at November 1, suggests Auckland will reach the 90 per cent double vaccination target when Counties Manukau reaches the milestone on November 28.

In the South Island, Canterbury will reach it on November 19, Southern DHB on November 25, and South Canterbury on December 3, followed by Nelson Marlborough and West Coast on December 9 and 10, respectively.

Kathryn George/Stuff A new 'traffic light' system for managing Covid-19 will - eventually - replace the existing alert levels.

The West Coast had previously been tracking to reach the target on January 4. The region has been gaining a percentage point of first doses every day since Wednesday.

Out of an eligible population of 27,906, a total of 22,811 (or 82 per cent) has had at least one dose. The number of vaccinations needed to reach the 90 per cent first dose target was 2304.

A total of 18,802 people, or 67 per cent, had received two doses.

Poutini Waiora acting chief executive Lisa Tumahai said the targets should include a minimum of 90 per cent of all Māori.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Poutini Waiora acting chief executive Lisa Tumahai with one of the 4WDs bringing vaccination to rural areas.

“The vaccination rates on the West Coast are still low, and we’re especially concerned about the low number of vaccinated people living in Grey and Buller Districts who are under the age of 65,” she said.

Both rural and urban areas on the West Coast had large numbers of people who were still unvaccinated.

Poutini Waiora had partnered with the West Coast District Health Board to run kaupapa Māori and general vaccination clinics which are open to the entire West Coast community.

It had run a clinic in Westport on Sunday and received “really strong interest”, said Tumahai.

It was running three walk-in clinics in Whataroa on November 8, in Franz Josef on November 9, and in Haast on November 10.

“We’re prepared to go to anyone who wants to be vaccinated, whether that’s on the farm, on the riverbed, or at their home. If people haven’t made their minds up, and they have pātai (questions) about the vaccine, that’s kei te pai. We’re happy to visit for a cup of tea and a kōrero,” she said.