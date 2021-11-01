Farmgate vaccination tour starts in rural Southland

Gore district mayor Tracy Hicks was on the Farmgate Vaccination tour at Balfour on Monday, where rural contractor Callum Black received his first Covid-19 vaccination.

It’s a busy time of year for rural contractor Callum Black, so being able to get his Covid-19 vaccination in Balfour on Monday made sense.

“It saved me a trip to Gore,’’ Black said.

He was one of many who turned out for the Farmgate Vaccination tour, a collaborative effort between Gore district and Southland district mayors Tracy Hicks and Gary Tong and WellSouth.

The mayors are touring Southland this week, taking caravans and WellSouth staff across the region in a push to get the Southern District Health Board closer to the 90 per cent vaccination mark.

Hicks spent the morning at Mandeville, where the first customer arrived 10 minutes before they opened for business, and those getting vaccinated received a free coffee and cheese roll at Miss Cocoa.

”It was a slow start but they turned up at the last minute,’’ Hicks said.

”It’s good to see people concerned enough to come out and get it done, it’s about making sure people had the opportunity, and now they can’t say they didn’t.’’

Black was first to arrive at Balfour, where coffee and cheese rolls made by Gore District Council staff were on offer.

Ministry of Health data shows 81.9 per cent of people in the Lumsden-Balfour area have had their first dose of the vaccine, which is under the national average of 86.9 per cent.

Hicks and his team were carrying on to Waikaia after the Balfour visit.

Vaccination rates in the Riversdale -Piano Flat area are also below the national average for their first vaccination, at 80.5 per cent.

On Tuesday, Hicks will visit Waikaka from 11am to 1pm and Wyndham from 3pm to 7pm.

Southland District Mayor Gary Tong visited Wright’s Bush, Fairfax and Drummond on Monday.

Tong will visit Centre Bush from 10am to 2pm and Dipton from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday.