Covid-19: Vaccine certificate data will be legally protected, and work offline

Vaccine certificates will include a QR code, which will work without an internet connection.

The vaccine certificate verifier app being developed by the Ministry of Health will protect a person’s private data.

No data will be stored on the app that will be available from later this month when proof of vaccination is needed.

The ministry’s national digital services manager, Michael Dreyer, said in a statement that the system had been “designed to keep people’s details private”.

“When they present their vaccination certificate at a venue, no details will be stored by the official Ministry of Health Verifier App. No one at a venue or any Government organisation will be able to access the data about vaccination certificates used at the venue.”

Government officials had been quiet on the potential privacy impact of the vaccine certificates, causing concern in some quarters about the impact they may have.

Privacy advocates questioned whether personal data would be stored, such as name, address, birthdate, gender, or importantly, the location and time someone had their certificate scanned. They also wondered whether other agencies, such as police, would have access to the data – but many of those concerns have now been allayed.

Concerns remain about how a third-party verifier app could be used, and what data it might store.

But Dreyer said the ministry was seeking “legislative protection to prevent third-party verifier apps from collecting this information”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Ministry of Health's national digital services group manager, Michael Dreyer said legal protection will be in place for vaccine certificates.

Auckland University researcher Andrew Chen said legislative protection was important when it came to third-party apps.

He said there was merit in third-parties creating verifier apps, for instance in the event sector where a vaccine certificate could be merged with a ticket, saving time on entry to the event.

“The legislation would have to make it so that an app could be audited or something like that,” Chen said.

A person’s vaccine certificate will be a QR code, with its own encrypted personalised key. The verifier app will have its own public key, allowing it to scan and verify the QR code.

Supplied Dr Andrew Chen is a researcher at University of Auckland-based Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures.

Chen said people would be able to extract the public key once the app was released, so it made sense for health officials to release it before the release, allowing third-parties to develop their own apps. Paired with legal data protection, he said third-party apps could be useful.

The app will have further protection in that it still works while offline, without an internet connection.

Some people feared an internet connection could give access to personal details on the app.

Drey​er said “the verifier app will be able to be used without an internet connection. Vaccination proof is securely coded into the QR code”.

Chen said that did throw up questions about whether the QR codes would actually be a vaccine certificate, or a health pass.

While they sounded like the same thing to the ordinary person, Chen said there were subtle differences which could be important down the track.

“There is still detail that is missing, which will likely come in the coming weeks,” Chen said. “Is it a certificate, or a pass? It would be good to know. If it’s a pass, does it expire soon enough, because if not there could be a risk.”

IATA/Supplied The IATA Travel Pass will store Covid-19 test results and vaccine certificates for international travel.

If the QR codes are a pass, they will simply give someone permission to enter a venue.

But if they don’t contain vaccination information, for example what vaccine was administered and when, then they wouldn’t necessarily qualify as a certificate.

Chen said it’s important to know basic vaccination information as more evidence emerges about the vaccine’s waning efficacy.

There could be a time when someone was no longer considered immunised against Covid-19, and their certificate or pass should expire as a result.

He said if someone received a booster dose, a new QR code would need to be generated regardless of whether a certificate or pass was being used.​​​​​

Andrew Ecclestone, from the Council for Civil Liberties, said he would also like more information on the ministry’s backend application for vaccine certificates.

“I think one of the key documents that we need to see available as soon as possible, is the privacy impact assessment for the verifier app, and the privacy impact assessment for the government's back end database,” Ecclestone said.

“And the advice that they have received from the Privacy Commissioner, that's pre-existing right? Even if they're still working on the privacy impact assessment, we know they've received advice from the Privacy Commissioner. They should disclose that.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The verifier app is being developed by the Ministry of Health.

Ecclestone said he was pleased that the app businesses and events would have wouldn't store data, but would like more information on if data is sent back to the health ministry.

The ministry also confirmed the vaccine verifier app and the Covid Tracer App would not be merged.

Dreyer said “it’s important to maintain the anonymous nature of the Covid Tracer App”.

“Adding vaccination certificates would require adding stronger identity checks and verification into Covid Tracer to prove who’s using the app in order to show their certificate.

“This would likely compromise the strong privacy stance the app has at present.”

Dreyer said Google and Apple had also advised it was not possible to merge the two apps because it would breach their own privacy policies.

He said more detail on the security and privacy standards would be revealed in the coming weeks.

Chen said other information was also needed, like whether someone would have to provide photo ID alongside a certificate, and how exemptions would work.

For instance, Chen said he’d like to know how they would work for children.

“You know, will a 10-year-old get an exemption, and could you have people asking if they’re 12, and to prove their age? It may be that they say anyone under-18 is exempt from needing a vaccine certificate, but we don’t know that yet.”

Ecclestone said exemptions for children was an important issue, because it could also exacerbate inequities for Māori and Pacific populations.

There’s also no information on how exemptions might work for the few people who have genuine medical reasons for not getting a vaccine.

Vaccine certificates are supposed to be available by the end of November.