Covid-19: Cold-calling doctors help change 1000 vaccine-hesitant patients' minds

Papakura Marae will be calling all unvaccinated patients enrolled at its GP clinic to have a conversation with them about getting the Covid-19 jab.

Nurses will be joining doctors on the phones to speak to vaccine-hesitant Māori and Pasifika patients, after the early success of a pilot programme offering free virtual consultations to discuss Covid-19 vaccine worries.

Since the start of October, general practitioners across Auckland’s metro district health boards – Auckland, Waitematā and Counties Manukau – have made more than 4100 calls to patients, with about a quarter going on to get vaccinated.

Of those, close to 500 were Māori and more than 500 were Pasifika.

At its launch at Papakura Marae, the programme was touted as a way to leverage existing patient-doctor relationships in order to reach those who had yet to engage with the widespread vaccination campaign.

As of October 30, 72 percent of eligible Maori had received their first dose, while 85 percent of Pasifika had got their first jab, lagging only slightly behind the national average of 88 percent.

Dr Sarah Hartnall​, the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre​ clinical lead, said she was happy with the 26 percent conversion rate from the phone calls.

Tom Lee/Stuff About 500 Māori and 500 Pasifika people have been vaccinated for Covid-19 since a pilot was started last month. (File photo)

“We know that some people still have questions, so having conversations with trusted medical professionals and their whānau can play a really important role in helping them decide to get vaccinated,” she said.

As well as the GPs who are already involved, nurses will also be included in the next stage of the initiative.

Swanson Medical clinic’s Dr Wiki Gillespie​ said her team had so far completed about 50 virtual consultations with patients.

Gillespie had spoken to around 15 to 18 patients as part of the programme, and she said about 80 per cent had gone on to be vaccinated after initial hesitancy.

“I have tried to normalise how people are feeling about it and address the fears that may have been raised by those close to them, while also redirecting them to sources of truth over what they’ve read on social media,” she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Vaccination buses have been making door-to-door stops to get to those who might not be able to get to vaccination centres.

“I’ve also had lengthy conversations with several pregnant women, who have initially been very anxious, but after being reassured of the vaccine’s safety for them and their baby, all went on to book appointments.”

In Auckland, 80 per cent of those eligible, or 1.1 million people, have now had both doses.

Nationally, 75 per cent of those who are eligible to be vaccinated have now had both injections.