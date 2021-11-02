Reefton gym owners close business ahead of Covid vaccination mandate

Murray and Rachel Fifield have closed Powerhouse Fitness in Reefton due to the Covid vaccine mandate.

The owners of a West Coast gym have closed their doors ahead of Covid-19 vaccination mandates.

Last month, the Government announced a new traffic light system of restrictions to replace the current alert level framework once 90 per cent of the eligible population in every region was vaccinated.

The system would eliminate almost all lockdowns and generally see schools open all the time, allowing far more freedoms than alert level 3. Vaccinated people would enjoy close to normal life under the traffic light system, while unvaccinated people would not. Gyms that chose not to use vaccine certificates would not be able to open under red or orange. Under green, they could operate with limits.

Powerhouse Fitness Centre Reefton manager and owner Rachel Fifield said she and her personal trainer husband Murray had decided to close the business because they did not want to be vaccinated or insist on their members being vaccinated.

Reefton has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the South Island, with 68.2 per cent of people having at least one dose and 54.5 per cent being fully vaccinated.

Rachel Fifield said they chose to close the business to make a stand “for every business backed into a corner by a tyrannical Government”.

The couple had been operating the gym for three years and had spent thousands of dollars renovating the premises and buying new equipment.

They had already lost a contract to a West Coast school because they were not vaccinated. All adults working in school settings must be vaccinated by November 15.

STUFF Before the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines were given provisional approval by Medsafe, they underwent extensive testing.

She said she knew of other gym owners who were making a similar move, and many of her members were not vaccinated.

“We will not discriminate against our members.”

She said the couple had concerns about the vaccine, including that it had not gone through sufficient trials.

However, as outlined in Stuff’s Whole Truth project, Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is not “experimental”, like some people continue to claim.

The vaccine went through significant clinical trials and has met acceptable standards of safety and effectiveness by numerous global regulatory agencies, including New Zealand’s medical regulatory body, Medsafe. But like with all vaccines, safety and efficacy (how well they work in clinical trials) continues to be monitored.

Covid-19 vaccines were developed, tested, approved and rolled out in fewer than 12 months, making it the fastest vaccine in history, but speeding up doesn’t mean cutting corners.

The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer was made using technology that had been in the works since the 1990s.

Fifield is also employed by the Buller District Council as Reefton’s social economic development officer.

She understood a community group was looking at setting up another gym, and wished them well.