Covid-19: Tonga case and Christchurch wastewater sample still being investigated

Over 10,000 Covid-19 tests have been processed in Canterbury since the emergence of community cases last Thursday. (File photo)

Health officials are still working to explain the origin of a Covid-19 case in Tonga and determine the cause of a positive wastewater result in east Christchurch.

The Ministry of Health will give a nationwide Covid-19 update in a written statement at about 1pm. Stuff has asked the ministry to clarify whether an update on investigations into these two cases will be provided.

Experts have previously said both the wastewater test and the unexplained origin of the Tonga case could be a sign of undetected community transmission, but health officials do not think that is likely and say the risk to the public, from both cases, is low.

The positive wastewater sample in east Christchurch, collected on Friday, is suspected to have been caused by someone who recently left managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ), Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Monday.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Unexplained east Christchurch wastewater result 'likely' a historical case

* Covid-19: 162 new cases in Delta outbreak, alert level review for Auckland, Waikato

* Covid-19: Fifth case in Christchurch 'likely' historical, source of Tongan case remains unknown



STUFF Stuff visited Bishopdale Village Mall to see how Cantabrians are feeling about the new cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch.

Still, a Ministry of Health spokesman said wastewater testing “is regarded as a signal of possible cases”.

It is possible the result was caused by a person who had Covid-19 in the past few weeks or someone who is currently infectious. The result does not show which scenario is more likely.

It also does not indicate how many people have – or have had – Covid-19.

Meanwhile, health officials are looking at whether the person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tonga, after flying there from Christchurch on Wednesday, is actually a historical case.

Four New Zealand-based household contacts of the case have tested negative.

The case, who is fully vaccinated, is understood to be a young missionary of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The person arrived in New Zealand from South Africa in early September. They completed a stay in an Auckland MIQ facility before travelling to Christchurch.

Their subsequent flight from Christchurch to Tonga was a repatriation flight.

Christchurch has not had a new community case of Covid-19 since Friday. One case reported on Saturday has been reclassified as a historical infection. There are presently only four community cases linked to the city.

More than 10,000 Covid-19 tests have been processed in Canterbury since the first two community cases were confirmed on Thursday.

By the end of Sunday, 73.8 per cent of the eligible population living in the Canterbury DHB area were fully vaccinated.

About 78,000 people still need to get their second jab for the region’s population to become 90 per cent fully immunised.