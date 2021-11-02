Covid-19: Cases could increase by over 300 a day as restrictions ease, modeller warns

A leading Covid-19 modeller is pessimistic about the easing of restrictions, and says cases could skyrocket past 300 a day this month as the government plans to relax restrictions in Auckland.

As restrictions ease, case numbers could increase by more than 300 a day. That’s why one Covid-19 modeller is calling for Auckland to stay the course with its modified lockdown.

Covid-19 modeller Professor Shaun from Te Pūnaha Matatini, said cases in Auckland were widespread, showing the outbreak was no longer confined to one area.

“That means that the kind of restrictions easing that we’re seeing at the moment is going to, inevitably, lead to higher case counts,” he told Stuff.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday public health assessments show reopening retail – which is allowed in level 3 step 2 – wasn’t, generally, responsible for marked increases in new cases.

If level 3 step 1 restrictions remained, the modelling was more favourable, though still “quite substantial” – 200 to 300 cases a day, Hendy said.

Restrictions were earmarked to ease in Auckland next week, with a move to level 3 step 2, while Waikato would make the same move down from Wednesday.

If restrictions were eased as planned, Hendy expected high case numbers to persist through to the new year, growing to almost unmanageable levels.

“Based on the modelling, every time we ease restrictions, we’re kind of spending the value we’ve got [from] the vaccination programme.”

Predicting when this outbreak would peak was difficult, but the sooner restrictions eased, the longer it would take to get over the hump. The planned restrictions could push the peak out to Christmas, making it take even longer to bring numbers down.

“[We’re] potentially gonna have a different summer dealing with quite large case numbers.”

Stay the course for a few more weeks

Hendy supported staying the course for a bit longer – just a couple of weeks even – to allow the benefits of vaccination to settle in, and the outbreak to peak sooner and lower, making it more manageable.

“I would prefer to see us entering the traffic light system with case numbers below 100 a day, that's the level where our contact tracers can make a significant dent.”

Auckland was set to transition to the new traffic light framework when all three DHBs hit 90 per cent fully vaccinated. The system was designed with the assumption contact tracers were “on top of things”, Hendy said.

However, he thought contact tracing was only “just holding up” with the cases coming through at the moment.

“[Contact tracing] certainly will struggle with the sort of case numbers we might be seeing at the end of the month ... That’s a concern at this stage, and it does mean that, yes, we will struggle to bring these numbers back down in coming months.

“We're really gonna be in trouble.”

Hendy also explained easing restrictions too early meant others would linger for quite some time.

“It’s a difficult call - you keep some of those restrictions in place for a longer period and then at the end, you can relax faster. We’re sort of facing a situation where we’re gonna have to keep some quite strong restrictions in place for a very long time because we’re easing relatively early.”

Public health expert Professor Michael Baker​ also voiced his concerns with restrictions easing, telling TVNZ’s Breakfast this was not the time to introduce greater freedoms.

“We’re seeing cases go up, so this is not the ideal time to be relaxing controls.”

The fact that hospitalisation rates weren’t increasing as the outbreak grew was a good sign, but if the former began increasing, restrictions might need to return.

Dr Rawiri Jansen​, a general practitioner and the clinical director for a primary healthcare organisation, would’ve liked the Government to keep restrictions in place longer.

“Really disappointed that we’re not following the science and we are just literally a few weeks away from being in a good position,” he told Breakfast.

He thought approval for vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds was mere weeks away, Māori vaccination rates were just three to four weeks away from being at a safe level, and there would be two medicines to help treat Covid cases by the end of the year.

“The Delta outbreak has been on simmer for a few weeks, the pot has come to the boil and we’re gonna turn the gas up and that’s really problematic,” he said referencing the easing of restrictions.

“It feels like we are crossing a raging river when the correct answer is to wait until the flood has settled down, we can cross safely … I’m really disappointed.”