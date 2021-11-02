Covid-19: Whānau Ora racing to get more Māori vaccinated after legal victory

Waikato-Tainui chief executive Donna Flavell is encouraging Māori to get vaccinated before the country gets to 90 per cent so no-one gets left behind (First published on Saturday, October 30).

The Whānau Ora Commisioning Agency is racing to get more Māori jabbed before Christmas after a legal victory against the Government granted it new access to Māori vaccination data.

In October, the organisation’s chief executive John Tamihere took the Ministry of Health to court for withholding the details of Māori who are not vaccinated for Covid-19.

A High Court ruling this week has ordered the ministry to release the information to Whānau Ora within three working days.

Tamihere said the organisation had spent $220,000 “to fight our own ministry, in the middle of a pandemic”.

The ministry declined to divulge its legal costs to Stuff.

Tom Lee/Stuff Whānau Ora will now be able to pinpoint neighbourhoods where high numbers of unvaccinated Māori live, John Tamihere says. (File photo)

Tamihere said the new information would allow Whānau Ora to deploy staff into neighbourhoods with low vaccine uptake and send text messages to unvaccinated Māori.

“We’re in your hood, we want to vaccinate you in your own comfort zone, [with] welfare support systems to wrap around them if there are other difficulties,” he said.

Whānau Ora has 200 vaccination sites across the North Island, and would be able to deploy staff to reach people who are not registered with a general practice, he said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff John Tamihere said the ruling would allow Whānau Ora to get more Māori vaccinated. (File photo)

Whānau Ora’s frontline team will be working hard to get more Māori jabbed in the weeks leading up to Christmas, he said.

Nationally, 71.9 per cent of Māori have received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, compared to 88.4 per cent of Pākehā and 85.1 per cent of Pasifika people.

Tamihere told TVNZ’s Breakfast show on Tuesday an expedition would start on Sunday in Te Tai Tokerau to work with Māori health providers to lift vaccination rates.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Health researcher Dr Rawiri Taonui said the vaccination data on Māori is “urgently needed” as the Delta outbreak accelerates and impacts Māori disproportionately.

Health researcher Dr Rawiri Taonui said Whānau Ora’s legal win was a “great victory” and the vaccination data on Māori was “urgently needed”.

Since September 15, the number of Māori vaccinated has increased by 132,000. The increase in uptake by 47 per cent is higher than any other ethnicity, he said.

Māori health providers were able to do this despite being under-resourced and lacking access to data, he said, and the new data could help them boost vaccination rates again.

Taonui said the Delta outbreak was impacting Māori disproportionately, with almost 1000 new Māori cases in October alone.

His modelling showed Māori cases could surpass 3000 by Christmas.

“If that continues, it’s not only medical implications, but social economic impact.”

A ministry spokesman said it would be reconsidering its decision “in line with the court’s decision”.

He declined to comment further.