Health boards request funding for extra ICU beds as Covid-19 looms

Christchurch Hospital needs funding for 21 ICU beds to cope with anticipated demand triggered by Covid-19.

Health officials in Canterbury have asked the Government to fund 21 additional intensive care unit (ICU) beds as authorities around the country prepare for the spread of Covid-19.

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) executive director planning, funding and decision support Tracey Maisey said the board submitted business cases for the additional beds on October 18.

Nine of the 21 beds already exist in Christchurch’s Waipapa Hospital but there is not enough money to staff them, she said.

“This request is still being considered by the ministry, and as such we won’t be commenting further until a decision has been notified,” she said.

A Ministry of Health spokesman confirmed it had received “individual proposals” from Canterbury, Bay of Plenty and Waitematā health boards for additional ICU capacity.

“The proposals are being considered and, at this stage, no decisions have been made, so it would be inappropriate to comment further. Decisions are expected to be made in coming weeks.”

He said hospital occupancy across New Zealand is around 83 per cent, ICU occupancy is around 62 per cent and ventilator occupancy is around 14 per cent.

Nationally, there are 284 resourced ICU/high dependency unit beds in public hospitals, and this can be increased to about 550 beds if needed, the ministry spokesman said.

The CDHB has 36 physical beds within the ICU and children’s high care areas in Waipapa.

It has 54 negative pressure rooms – isolation rooms often used for people with infectious illnesses – across its facilities, including 38 in Christchurch Hospital.

Work to upgrade a 33-bed ward dedicated to treat Covid-19 positive patients is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The work, at the former acute medical assessment centre in the Parkside hospital building, is being managed by the Ministry of Health.

Stuff reported in August that a $250 million plan to renovate the outdated and earthquake-damaged hospital wing was downgraded to a lower cost – a figure health authorities have refused to release publicly.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A ward is being refurbished at the old Parkside building at Christchurch Hospital to cater for patients infected with Covid-19.

Dr Helen Skinner, the CDHB’s senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 response, said well-established protocols and procedures were in place to manage infectious diseases in hospital and in the community in Canterbury.

Christchurch Hospital intensive care specialist and Association of Salaried Medical Specialists member Geoff Shaw told Stuff last month that hospital staff across the South Island were very concerned health services could be overwhelmed by Covid-19.

Shaw suggested that for every 1000 unvaccinated people infected with Covid-19, 100 could end up in hospital, and 10 in intensive care.

Even if 100 per cent of the eligible population were vaccinated there would be about 700,000 children under the age of 12 years who could potentially spread Covid around the community, he said.