Covid-19: Blenheim Delta case still recovering in isolation

The region's only testing station, at Horton Park in Blenheim saw more than 300 tests on October 24 after an individual tested positive for Covid-19.

Blenheim's positive Covid-19 case has “not yet officially recovered”, the Ministry of Health says.

The case, announced on October 23, was the first in the South Island in nearly a year.

The positive case, understood to be a young man, travelled by car from Waikato to Rotorua Airport before flying to Blenheim via Wellington on October 21. He sought a test upon arrival after developing a sore throat.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Thursday the individual remained in isolation in Blenheim. There had been no further cases announced in the region.

The man had daily health oversight in Blenheim, managed by Nelson Marlborough Health. He was isolating with two household contacts who tested negative.

The spokesperson said criteria for isolating at home was based on a risk assessment by local public health officials and took into consideration a number of factors.

SCOTT HAMMOND/ Stuff.co.nz The punters were out and about at the Blenheim Farmers Market, but there was only one thing on everyone's lips - the town's first Covid case.

This included whether a positive case lived in a residence that allowed them and their household to safely isolate away from others, had access to the internet and a phone and could use their own transport to access a testing centre.

They also needed to understand the isolation period for contacts in the household would be a further 14 days once the last case in the household has recovered.

“A key objective of home isolation is to support the health system to better manage Covid-19 cases in the community,” the spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Health said interviews suggested the positive case in Blenheim was linked to Waikato's Te Awamutu cluster.

Projections released this week indicated Nelson-Marlborough would hit 90 per cent fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by December 15.

Ministry of Health data showed that, for the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board, 87 per cent of eligible people had had their first dose by 11.59pm on Monday, and 76 per cent their second.

There are 4099 first doses and 18,630 second doses to be administered to get to 90 per cent.

The Government has set a target of 90 per cent vaccination for every DHB for the country to move out of alert levels and into a new traffic light system that would increase freedoms for vaccinated people.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also indicated that if the South Island reached the target it could move to the new system earlier.