Push to get Nelson Marlborough over the 90pc vaccination line

Linda Gray gets her first dose of the vaccine at Super Saturday in Blenheim.

Modelling suggests that Nelson Marlborough will hit 90 per cent fully vaccinated around December 25, but it might actually be sooner for the sauvignon blanc capital.

Super Saturday was the push that Marlborough needed to get to 90 per cent first dose, and this weekend,marked three weeks from that day.

Modelling from the Nelson Marlborough District Health board suggests Marlborough will reach 90 per cent fully vaccinated by December 7.

Ministry of Health data shows that, for the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board, 88 per cent of eligible people had had their first dose by 11.59pm on Friday, and 77 per cent their second.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Blenheim Delta case still recovering in isolation

* South Island could move to traffic light system before Christmas as West Coast vax rates pick up pace

* South Canterbury DHB vaccination rates among the best



Yet, in Nelson Tasman, 85 per cent of people have had one dose, and 75 per cent are fully vaccinated. In Blenheim, 93 per cent have had their first dose and 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.

It meant 3418 doses were needed across Nelson Marlborough to get to the 90 per cent first dose rate.

STUFF Deputy Prime Minister says Sport New Zealand is consulting with many sporting bodies around events and vaccine certificates.

Marlborough Primary Health Organisation chief executive Beth Tester said they hoped Marlborough would hit the 90 per cent vaccination target within the coming weeks.

Tester said based on the national statistics, 93 per cent of the eligible population in Marlborough have had their first dose, but of the enrolled population, 97 per cent have had their first dose.

“We're not too far away from that 90 per cent fully vaccinated,” she said.

“We [Marlborough] should hit it in the next couple of weeks, based on the people that have already had their first, going for their second. It’s going to take a bit more for Nelson Marlborough to get there.”

The Government has set a target of 90 per cent vaccination for every DHB for the country to move out of alert levels and into a new traffic light system that would increase freedoms for vaccinated people.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also indicated that if the South Island reached the target it could move to the new system earlier.

Tester said we should still push further, and we already were, evident in the fact we had passed the 90 per cent first-dose rate.

Kathryn George/Stuff The new traffic light system that will eventually replace the alert level system.

“It's a challenge, we’ve got to do it together, so we can always help out our colleagues over the hill,” she said.

Tester said they were still targetting the areas that had a higher unvaccinated population.

The latest data broken up by suburb, released on October 13, suggested the least vaccinated suburb was Marlborough Sounds West, at 70 per cent having had their first dose and 54.3 per cent fully vaccinated.

“We are still doing some rural outreach as well,” she said.

“I think the community has responded really well, it’s been really great.”

Meanwhile, the highest vaccinated suburb continued to be Riverlands, at 95 percent double dosed.

Upcoming pop-up vaccination centres:

Monday 8 November: Wairau Valley Hall, 9.30am to 2.30pm

Tuesday 9 November: Oliver Park, Redwoodtown, 4pm to 8pm

Wednesday 10 November: Rai Valley School, 9.30am to 3pm

Wednesday 10 November: Queen Charlotte College, 10am to 4pm

Thursday 11 November: Lansdowne Park, Blenheim

Friday 12 November: Picton foreshore, Picton, 4pm to 8pm

Saturday 13 November: Railway station (car boot sale), Blenheim, 7am to 12pm

Friday 19 November: Waitaria Bay School, 9.30am to 3pm