Covid-19: MIQ escapee with virus claims he was able to 'walk out' of hotel

A man with Covid-19 who fled an Auckland managed isolation facility claims he was able to “pack his bags and walk out the gate”.

The 33-year-old, who was charged with absconding from Novotel Ellerslie on Saturday, told Stuff he decided to leave after becoming “frustrated” with his stay at the facility.

“It may seem irresponsible what I did, but it’s not great in there. There’s no communication about what’s going on,” he said.

The man said he simply "walked out the gate" of the MIQ where he had been staying.

The man, who Stuff has agreed not to name, said he had spent 14 days in quarantine and had been symptom-free for the five days previous.

On his 14th day, which also happened to be his birthday, he said he contacted staff and asked whether he would be allowed to go home that day, but received no response.

The man was transported to the Novotel Hotel in Ellerslie after testing positive for Covid-19 in hospital.

Frustrated and fed up, he decided he wasn’t going to wait any longer.

“I just walked out. The army guys opened both gates for me as I approached, and I walked on through. One person asked me what I was doing, but I just kept walking.

“Two security guys followed me from a distance for a few minutes, and I’m guessing they called the police.”

The man was arrested by police around 25 minutes later in nearby Greenlane. He was then taken to Auckland central police station and bailed back to the Novotel later that night.

Originally, the man said he planned to get picked up by someone who would drive him home, but after seeing the security guards calling police he realised that wouldn’t happen.

“I just kept walking until they arrived. I guess it was more of an act to get them to notice me.”

“I didn’t want to stay there any longer, especially when I knew I was better. All the windows are locked and there’s no way of getting fresh air.

“You could book in walks, but my last one had been moved and then cancelled, so I hadn’t been outside in days and my mental health was getting bad.

“I’d been asking for days when I would be allowed to leave, and I was sick of it.”

After being returned to the hotel, he was allowed to go home the next day.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Cabinet has decided on a pilot for a self-isolation MIQ trial where people can isolate at home.

The man said the public needed to realise the reason’s behind people’s frustrations with managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) stays.

“There’s just awful communication in there, you’re not told anything about what’s going on. Being isolated like that was the worst thing for my mental health.”

Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine Brigadier Rose King said it was a “disappointing and unacceptable breach”, and the incident, and the man’s account of what happened, was being investigated.

King said when a person left an MIQ facility, usually on day 14 of their stay, there was a process to follow including an exit health check, their information being recorded and a departure letter from the facility handed out.

Most people spend around 14 days in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Addressing mental health and wellbeing concerns, she said everyone had access to mental health clinicians at the facility and daily checks were carried out.

King said anyone who absconded from a facility could put the community at risk.

”MIQ facilities are not prisons, but there are rules and regulations in place for every returnee, and we expect people to follow these during their stay.”

The man wasn’t the only flee at the weekend, two people allegedly absconded from Jet Park Hotel on Saturday afternoon.

One spent two days in the community with Covid-19 before being located and taken back to MIQ.

Twenty-two people have absconded from MIQ since July 2020, when MBIE took over running the facilities.