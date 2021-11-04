Covid-19: South Island likely to be virus-free, epidemiologists say

New wastewater samples have been taken from 14 sites across Canterbury after two earlier wastewater samples came back positive for Covid-19. (File photo).

Experts say negative wastewater results and no new Covid-19 cases in Christchurch suggest the South Island is free of the virus.

On Thursday there were no new cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch, while two earlier positive Covid-19 results from the city’s wastewater are likely from managed isolation.

The Ministry of Health reported 139 new community cases in New Zealand on Thursday: 136 are in Auckland, two in Waikato and one in Northland. Three cases were also identified at the border.

Two positive samples of the virus were found in Christchurch’s wastewater last week, triggering samples to be taken from 14 sites across Canterbury.

The results showed no unexpected detection of Covid-19, the ministry said in a statement.

“ESR (the Institute of Environmental Science and Research) considers shedding of the virus from current cases in MIQ (managed isolation and quarantine) is the likely cause of recent detections.

Covid-19 has not recently been detected at any other sites in Christchurch.”

Auckland University epidemiologist Professor Rod Jackson said the wastewater results were “great news”.

STUFF Stuff visited Bishopdale Village Mall to see how Cantabrians are feeling about the new cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch.

“It does suggest the South Island is free of Covid.”

Jackson said if it was possible to have a “hard border” between the north and south islands, there would be a strong case for the South Island to move down alert levels.

But if the Auckland border were to open while community transmission is continuing, Covid-19 would spread to the South Island, Jackson said.

Otago University epidemiologist Michael Baker agreed the wastewater test results suggested the island was Covid-19-free, but added a note of caution.

“Twenty per cent of the population is not on a reticulated sewage system, so if someone left town and goes off to their bach with a long drop it could not be picked up.

“So it doesn’t cover the total population, but it’s still pretty good.”

On Thursday the Canterbury health board eased restrictions for hospital visitors following a sixth day in a row with no new community cases.

Visitors were asked to use the Covid-19 tracer app, wear a mask, practise social distancing and hand hygiene, and to stay away if unwell. In most cases visitors were limited to one person at a time, but exceptions could be granted by charge nurse managers.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff More than 4700 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in Canterbury on Wednesday. (File photo)

Planned and elective surgeries and outpatient appointments will go ahead, and patients are advised to turn up as planned unless advised not to by staff, Canterbury health board emergency co-ordination centre controller Tracey Maisey said.

There are still the four active cases, in an MIQ facility, and 22 locations of interest in Canterbury – no new locations have been added in recent days.

About 1650 Covid-19 tests and 4786 vaccinations were completed in Canterbury on Wednesday –1062 first doses and 3724 second doses.

East Christchurch has some of the city's lowest vaccination rates.

In the past week, more than 47,000 people in Canterbury got vaccinated, about 13,000 of which were first doses.

East Christchurch leaders, health providers and advocates are encouraged by the jump in Covid-19 vaccinations, which they say was likely spurred by the city’s recent community cases.

As of Thursday, 92 per cent of the eligible population living in the Canterbury health board area have had at least one dose of the vaccine, while 76 cent are fully vaccinated.

Just over 67,000 people still need to get their second jab for the region’s population to become 90 per cent fully immunised.

Tonga case

Meanwhile, a person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tonga after flying from Christchurch has returned a negative result following a second test, Tongan media is reporting.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tonga after flying from Christchurch has returned a negative result following a second test.

Matangi Tonga said on Wednesday that the person, referred to as “patient zero”, had tested negative for Covid-19 following a second test.

Tonga Ministry of Health chief executive Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola​​ told Matangi Tonga the person would be retested again on Friday. “[If it is] reaffirmed to be negative, then that is really good news.”

He said a genomic study was still needed to check if the virus was the Delta variant.

The person flew from Christchurch to Tonga last Wednesday after returning a negative pre-departure test. A test upon arrival in Tonga came back positive last Friday.

A New Zealand Ministry of Health spokesman previously told Stuff household and work contacts of the case had all returned negative tests so far.

The case had been in New Zealand for at least a week before flying out and the ministry said the risk to the New Zealand public was considered low.

It was earlier reported that the person was a young missionary of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who had been overseas and stayed in New Zealand for several weeks before flying to Tonga.