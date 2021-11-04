Covid-19: Novavax applies to MedSafe for vaccine use in New Zealand

The Novavax coronavirus vaccine in use in a trial at St George's University hospital in London.

Biotech company Novavax has filed for provisional approval to use its Covid-19 vaccine in New Zealand.

The application is now before drug safety regulator MedSafe, the company announced in a statement.

It is the first application related to a protein-based Covid-19 vaccine to reach MedSafe.

"We remain laser-focused on delivering our vaccine, which is built on a proven, well-understood vaccine platform, and thank the Government of New Zealand for their ongoing partnership and confidence in our Covid-19 vaccine program," Novavax chief executive and president, Stanley C Erck, said.

The submission marks the company’s progress in bringing the first protein-based Covid-19 vaccine based on phase 3 data to the international market, Erck said.

has now completed the submission to Medsafe of all modules required for the regulatory evaluation of its vaccine NVX-CoV2373.

It says all the relevant modules needed for a regulatory review of the vaccine, including chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data, are now before MedSafe.

The submission includes clinical data from a pivotal Phase 3 trials known as PREVENT-19, which included 30,000 people in the US and Mexico.

A major phase 3 trial from the UK, involving people, has previously been submitted to MedSafe.

In both trials, the vaccine demonstrated a “favourable safety and tolerability profile”, the company said.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.

