Covid-19: Smaller DHBs could hold South Island back from move to traffic light system

Smaller district health boards – making up less than a fifth of the South Island’s population – could hold back the entire island from shifting to the Government’s new “traffic light” system.

There could be nearly four weeks when 90 per cent of the entire eligible South Island population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but the whole island would have to continue to live with the alert level system because of lagging vaccination rates in smaller health board areas.

The West Coast District Health Board (DHB) has the slowest vaccine rollout in the South Island, but is home to just 2.8 per cent of its 987,000-strong eligible population.

The Government says all five South Island DHBs need to get their populations to the 90 per cent goal for the island to move to the traffic light system.

Moving to the green or orange level of this new system would do away with capacity caps for businesses using vaccine certificates.

Funerals, weddings, theatres, churches and marae would be able to ditch the 100-person caps they have at alert level 2.

The system also paves the way for the return of concerts, festivals and other large events, such as agricultural shows.

Peter Meecham Suli Tuitaupe chats to Taliilagi Boyd from Shirley – a suburb in eastern Christchurch – before she is given her Covid-19 vaccination.

Currently, 90.4 per cent of the eligible South Island population have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 76.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

If everyone got their second dose just three weeks after the first, the South Island could be 90 per cent fully vaccinated by November 25.

On present projections, the West Coast would prevent a South Island change to the traffic light system at that time as it would not reach 90 per cent until nearly four weeks later, on December 20, according to modelling of vaccine rates by Stuff.

On Thursday, the West Coast DHB announced a new initiative, C'mon Coasters, to try and boost the region's vaccine rates.

Meanwhile, Nelson Marlborough – home to about 14 per cent of the South Island's eligible population – is only projected to get the 90 per cent target on December 18.

Canterbury and Southern health board areas are expected to get there the quickest, on November 23 and December 3 respectively, for the South Island. The two areas make up 78.1 per cent of the island’s eligible population.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult said he wanted to move to the traffic light system when the South Island hit 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

Kathryn George/Stuff The new traffic light system that will eventually replace the alert level system.

“What our business people are looking for is surety. While we want the borders to open as soon as it is safe to do so, the main issue is to know that this will happen on a certain date.”

However, Selwyn District mayor Sam Broughton wanted to wait until all DHBs, including the West Coast, were 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

“Let’s focus our efforts on protecting those families,” he said.

South Island’s eligible Māori – who make up 7.9 per cent of the eligible South Island population – would be affected by an earlier move to the traffic light system too.

With a lagging uptake, just 76.9 per cent have had one dose, while 57.4 are fully vaccinated.

When the traffic light system was announced, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the South Island could move to it earlier than the rest of the country – but only when all of the island's DHBs hit the 90 per cent fully vaccinated target.

On Monday she, along with Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, said that relative size of health board would be taken into consideration during traffic light decisions.

But Ardern added that regional rates needed to be high. “Covid does not just move to city centres, it finds the unvaccinated wherever they are,” she said.

Approached for comment on Thursday, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet referred back to Ardern's comments from the initial announcement.

Cabinet is due to review whether anything alert level/traffic light-related needs to change on November 29.