C'mon Coasters: West Coast ramps up Covid-19 vaccination efforts

Vaccination rates are low on the West Coast compared with elsewhere, promptin widespread efforts to remedy the issue. Anika Ngaamo, Aleigha Hutana-Ngaamo and Tamaki Tumahai, pictured at the Arahura Marae, are helping with a project to get vaccines into the community, everywhere from the farm gate to whitebait traps.

West Coast leaders are joining forces in an effort to boost Covid-19 vaccination rates in the region through a new campaign: C’mon Coasters.

The initiative will see vaccination staff from neighbouring health boards drafted in to help lift the area’s inoculation rates, which have been lagging behind in the South Island.

Though its eligible population represents just 2.8 per cent of those who can have the jab in the South Island, the West Coast currently has the lowest rates among the island’s five district health boards.

Currently, 82.2 per cent have had one dose and 69 per cent are fully vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: How close is your region to reaching 90% fully vaccinated?

* Covid-19: 'Bit of a push' needed to reach 90 per cent vaccination rate

* Buller has the lowest vaccination rates in South Island – how can it catch up?



STUFF There are 10 ingredients in the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. A microchip is not one of them.

Last month Poutini Waiora, a health and social service provider owned by Poutini Ngāi Tahu (Makaawhio, Ngāti Māhaki and Ngāti Waewae), and the health board launched a mobile clinic to take the effort to increase vaccinations to everywhere from whitebait stands to farm gates.

There has been a steady increase in rates this week, with the South Island expected to move to the new traffic light system in time for Christmas.

Modelling by Stuff shows just how far some areas have to go to reach the 90 per cent target needed in each health board area to move onto the government’s traffic light system of restrictions.

About 2000 more people will need to roll up their sleeves for the West Coast to reach 90 per cent of people being single-dosed.

The West Coast District Health Board (DHB), the region’s three mayors and other well-known locals are banding together for the campaign.

Phil Wheble, the health board’s general manager who is heading the vaccination roll-out in the region, said the campaign was about locals encouraging locals to help lift vaccination rates.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The West Coast DHB and the region’s three mayors are banding together for the campaign. Buller mayor Jamie Cleine says it was no longer realistic to be Covid free and encouraged others to get vaccinated. (File photo)

“It’s about keeping people well. Vaccination saves lives, it’s as simple as that. If you want to live your life your way, vaccination is your ticket to freedom,” Wheble said.

The Canterbury and Southern health boards will provide 24 extra staff to help bolster the West Coast’s vaccination team.

Covid-19 programme manager Helen Gillespie said logistical challenges had proven a headache for the Coast.

“This is one of the biggest regions in New Zealand and not everyone lives close to clinics. We’re addressing that with mobile and pop up clinics, with some now open seven days a week,” she said.

West Coast DHB chairman Rick Barker said covering communities seven hours apart from Karamea to Jackson’s Bay involved a lot of travel and work for staff to make vaccinations accessible to everyone.

Supplied Grey District mayor Tania Gibson says vaccinations are the best way to stop Covid-19 from intefering with ‘normal life’.

“We now have the capacity to get the job done. The rest is up to us to roll our sleeves up protect our families and our communities,” Barker said.

Local businessman and former Grey district mayor Tony Kokshoorn urged locals to get vaccinated and to think about where they were getting their information from after coming across “a lot of rubbish on social media” and hearing “plenty of nonsense in the pub about the vaccine”.

After battling a number of tragedies on the Coast, Covid-19 was one it could avoid, he said.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said it was critical more Coasters were vaccinated and to consider the risk of overloading the health system.

He said the community had been lucky to date with no Covid-19 cases for a year and minimal lockdowns, but it was “no longer realistic to think we can remain Covid free”.

“Vaccination is the best way each of us can help the community.”

Current Grey district mayor Tania Gibson said vaccinations were key to stop Covid interfering with “normal life and plans”.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Westland mayor Bruce Smith asks those who aren’t vaccinated to rethink their choice.

“C’mon Coasters, you know what you have to do – two jabs three weeks apart and we can start moving on,” Gibson said.

Westland mayor Bruce Smith said those who hadn’t been vaccinated so far needed to think about their choice.

“You might think you have a valid reason for not being vaccinated – but Delta doesn’t give a hoot what you think, just look at how many unvaccinated people have become seriously ill and died.”

More information on the West Coast’s efforts can be found at https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/

Meanwhile, in Canterbury, following six days in a row with no new community cases, the Canterbury health board has eased visitor restrictions.

From midnight on Thursday, visitor access to all CDHB health facilities will go back to previous restrictions under alert level 2.