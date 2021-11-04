Covid-19: Bluff medical centre drops extra charge for unvaccinated patients

Bluff Community Medical Trust chairman Bruce Pagan says the practice has an obligation to treat all patients equitably. (File photo)

A Southland medical centre has done a U-turn on charging unvaccinated patients extra for their appointments.

Since Tuesday, the Bluff Medical Centre has charged six patients who have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccination $15 extra for their GP consultations to cover the cost of extra protocols.

On Thursday, Bluff Community Medical Trust chairman Bruce Pagan apologised for the confusion the extra charge may have caused and said it would be withdrawn, while those who had been charged would be refunded.

The centre had been reluctant to introduce the new charge, which could be discriminatory, Pagan said, but it had done so on the advice of a professional body that suggested general practices should reconsider their fees.

“We didn’t want to be seen to be passing judgment.”

To protect others, GPs were obligated to treat unvaccinated patients with the same protocols they would for someone presumed to have Covid-19.

This meant using full personal protective equipment (PPE) in isolation rooms that had to be deep-cleaned after each appointment.

“That’s done by our practice staff,” Pagan said, adding that the centre could not afford to hire a full-time cleaner.

“It’s a considerable cost to the practice.”

Patients who had been made aware of the charge before their visit did not object to it, Pagan said, but he noted that this had not been the case for all patients and said the centre took responsibility for not communicating clearly.

Trustees would discuss the charge again once the Bluff Medical Centre had received guidance from the Ministry of Health and the Government, Pagan said.

General practices are still waiting for guidance on how to treat unvaccinated patients while keeping staff and other patients safe.

While the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners had not given any official advice on the matter, president Dr Samantha Murton explained that GPs were only compensated for PPE used for testing.

“It’s about the time and equipment you have to use,” she said.

When an unvaccinated person entered a general practice they put themselves at risk, along with other patients and staff, she said.

Questions were put to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about whether it was fair for unvaccinated patients to pay more to see their GP.

Ardern’s office bounced the question to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, whose office sent the question to the Ministry of Health to answer.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the ministry saw no need to charge unvaccinated people more for medical services, including the use of additional PPE.

“GP clinics are provided with PPE additional stock from the ministry for use when physically seeing any patient suspected of having Covid. Therefore no additional charge seems justified,” the spokesperson said.

“We would be extremely concerned if costs became a barrier to accessing primary care. An unvaccinated patient isn’t a risk. It is the Covid-19 virus that is the risk.”

The ministry strongly encouraged every eligible person to get vaccinated, the spokesperson added.

“This is by far and away the best way to keep ourselves, our whānau and our communities safe.”