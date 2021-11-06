Christchurch appears to have avoided a Covid-19 outbreak. How did that happen?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Northland and encourages everyone who is eligible to get their Covid-19 jabs.

Luck, restrictions and the lack of a super-spreader event helped Christchurch contain its latest outbreak, but the city isn't out of the woods yet. NADINE PORTER reports.

On October 15, masked passengers got off a plane from Auckland unaware one of them would start showing symptoms of Covid-19 three days later.

With the country on high alert following Auckland’s Delta outbreak, passengers were likely acutely aware of the need for vigilance.

Despite being in a confined space for more than an hour with a woman who had contracted the highly contagious variant, no other passenger contracted the virus.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff

Why didn’t the virus spread on that flight, and how did Christchurch escape – so far – a large scale outbreak?

Some of it comes down to pure luck.

It’s also the result of demographic and geographic factors, ongoing level 2 restrictions, and the push for vaccinations.

The end result is a city almost entirely unscathed. There have been just four cases to date, showing that outbreaks, in the right circumstances, can be contained.

Flying into Delta

Early on the morning of October 28, the Ministry of Health announced two people had tested positive for Covid-19 in Christchurch.

Fear of lockdown set in as people made their way to work, unsure if they would be allowed to return the following day, having seen Delta’s slow but steady ascension in Auckland.

The first thing in the city’s favour was the high vaccination rate of 69.3 per cent double dosed, since risen to more than 76 per cent. While the vaccines are not perfect they do significantly reduce an individual’s chance of contracting Covid-19.

The two positive cases lived in Bishopdale - a highly vaccinated suburb with comparable rates to the entire city – meaning spread in the surburb would have been hampered from the start.

That’s not to say the coverage was universal across the city. The situation was worse in Christchurch’s poorer eastern suburbs. In Aranui just 68.7 per cent had received a first jab, with the rate even lower in the 30 per cent of residents who identified as Māori at just 42 per cent.

Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank puts it succinctly.

“If the virus had found its way into a community with low vaccination rates, we could have had a very different situation on our hands. Instead of hitting dead ends, the virus finds wide open highways to travel around on and can very cause a lot of cases.”

Supplied Professor Michael Plank says if the virus had made its way into a lower vaccinated suburb, the outcome could have been different.

We’ve seen this play out in Auckland.

The risk was significantly increased though, by the fact the initial case - a woman in her 50s, had flown from Auckland, three days before she had symptoms. The Ministry of Health believe she was likely not infectious on the flight.

The woman had been in Auckland for five days but may have contracted the virus later in her stay. The virus has a 3-5 day incubation period.

In this case the woman may have flown just prior to being highly infectious - in another lucky break.

Plank says it was possible the woman was still in the incubation period when she flew from Auckland to Christchurch wasn’t yet infectious.

“It’s also possible that almost everyone on the flight was vaccinated and wearing masks which would greatly reduce the risk of spread.”

The infectious pathogen spreads primarily by infected people expelling droplets via coughing, talking or sneezing – with loud talkers more likely to spit out virus-laden aerosols that whiz through the air.

On the plane the woman had to wear a mask, helping to contain any virus droplets.

Limited spread

After being back in Bishopdale for three days the woman developed symptoms of Covid-19, and two days later on October 20 her partner developed the same symptoms.

This was no surprise as another recent Imperial College of London study confirmed what we had already seen in Auckland – Delta can transmit easily in households even if the generic case was vaccinated.

But spread in this case was limited by the fact the pair were the only residents of their house. Children or extended family would have increased the risk of the virus leaking into the community.

Unfortunately the pair did not take records of their movements while infectious, but a relatively small number of locations of interest was released, presumably from interviews.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Locations of interest like New World in Bishopdale operate under strict level 2 restrictions, which has helped stop Christchurch’s latest Covid cases spreading.

Dairies, takeaway shops, petrol stations and supermarkets were visited by either one of the pair. On the face of it that was alarming – but it shouldn’t have been.

It was unlikely any of these would be a super-spreader event, a key reason for the Government to leave the South Island under alert Level 2 restrictions.

In all the named places of interest, social distancing and mask wearing was in place, significantly reducing the risk of spread, and it’s important to remember most of those locations were in areas that had high vaccination rates – adding a double layer of protection.

Also people tend to visit places like supermarkets for a limited time, and don’t spread droplets by singing or shouting making those businesses unlikely super-spreader events.

Later a bus interchange and a bus were added to locations of interest but still mandatory mask wearing on public transport decreased the risk of exposure.

Plank says level 2 restrictions were designed to prevent the types of activity that have a high risk of leading to a super spreading event - like large social gatherings and crowded venues.

Level 2 only allows up to 100 people in indoor settings so long as social distancing was observed.

It appears the couple did not attend any gatherings of this size and their movements were minimal.

This is in stark contrast to Auckland where half of all cases in the initial phase of the current outbreak were traced back to one event.

Of the 18 sub-clusters identified, one linked to Assembly of God church in Māngere quickly emerged as the largest, with 381 confirmed cases.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The danger of level 1 restrictions were apparent after 381 members of the Assembly of God church in Māngere tested positive for Covid-19, leading it to set up a testing centre at a rugby league club.

Without restrictions Covid-19 was able to spread rapidly through the south Auckland community – a scenario Plank says could have easily happened in Christchurch.

“Two to three hundred people were already infected before we found Delta in Auckland in August.

“If we had been at level 1, the Christchurch cases could have gone to a packed bar, a large church service, a wedding or a big conference. It’s impossible to know for sure whether this would have happened but given enough chances, it would happen sooner or later.”

Job isolation

Another sliver of fear rolled through the community when authorities confirmed the man who tested positive was a truck driver who had been working for three-and-a-half days while he was potentially infectious.

Again this looked like Christchurch was about to be in the grip of a wider community outbreak but in reality the truck driver’s movements were low risk.

We know he delivered alcohol between two warehouses and had been travelling around Christchurch including north of the city.

We also know that he wore a mask and health authorities were satisfied he had taken all appropriate safety measures.

Isolated in his truck, and social distancing when delivering ensured the man did not end up spreading it in his work environment because he and the places he went to observed strict level 2 restrictions – illustrating how effective the measures were in ring-fencing the outbreak.

The second household

A day later when two of the 15 close contacts identified, tested positive, it appeared that spread was imminent.

And here was where luck played a major hand.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins predicted Christchurch would escape a lockdown due to low exposure from the Covid cases.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told Stuff the pair were infected after one of the first two cases visited the house while infectious.

Hipkins believed they resided in Bishopdale, although location and details around the household have never been confirmed.

However, news of the initial cases would have prompted the second pair to get tested quickly as close contacts of the initial couple.

This limited their ability to spread the virus in the community and a week later the Christchurch outbreak remains contained to just these four cases.

The K factor

You’ll have heard of the R or reproductive number. This tells us, on average, how many people one person with Covid infects.

The R number is an average. The New York Times uses this example to explain R’s limitations: “If nine out of 10 people don’t pass on a virus at all, while the 10th passes it to 20 people, the average (or R number) would still be two.”

Previously modellers used the R number to help monitor, on average, how many people were being infected by someone with Covid-19.

That is why there’s another variable that explains how diseases spread. This is called the K number.

Simply put, a low K value suggests that a small number of infected people will be responsible for large amounts of disease transmission.

For context the 1918 influenza K number was thought to be about 1 – meaning about 60 per cent of people passed on the virus.

For Covid-19 the K number was thought to be around 0.1, meaning that 80 per cent of transmissions could be caused by about 10 per cent of people. Some Covid modellers believe there are fewer fizzers with Delta – ie the K number is higher.

But let’s assume the above is correct. Say 100 people come into Canterbury with the virus, only 10 or so would be expected to go on to cause problematic infections.

Essentially, Plank says the K number means there was “a lot of luck” involved as a significant number of people don’t pass the virus on.

“Often this is because they just don’t happen to make close contact with many people in the right window of time after they become infectious – but before they become noticeably unwell.”

The K number may well have played a part in the spread to just one household, as both cases may have been part of the 90 per cent that were not super-spreaders.

“Situations like this are always a roll of the dice.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A Covid-19 testing station on Pages Rd in Christchurch was busy after news of two new cases in the city.

Are we really Covid-free?

While lady luck and level 2 restrictions created a perfect shield against the virus, it’s too early to say the city has stamped out the outbreak.

Plank warns there could still be people in the incubation period, given the first cases were only picked up a week ago.

The period from exposure to the virus being detectable by a PCR test is between three and five days but if a vaccinated person had a mild or asymptomatic infection they could pass it on without knowing they were carrying the virus.

Recent clean wastewater tests give some reassurance, but still Plank remains cautious.

“It can’t quite be ruled out yet.”