Over 3000 exemptions granted in two months for travel out of lockdown to alert level 2 region

In the past two months, over 3000 people have been given personal travel exemptions to leave a locked-down area and head to an alert level 2-region.

The vaccination status of those making the journey is not recorded and for the most common exemption-purpose, travelling to a funeral, a negative Covid-19 test when crossing the border is not required.

Experts have previously said it was “crazy" that unvaccinated travellers were allowed to travel outside Auckland for any reason. Some have been calling on the Government to only grant exemptions to the fully-vaccinated for some time.

Last week, an unvaccinated traveller who had a travel exemption became the first Covid-19 case in Christchurch in a nearly a year. The woman had been in Auckland for five days under a childcare exemption.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Air New Zealand signals vaccine certificates could be coming for domestic travel

* Covid-19: 'Crazy' to allow unvaccinated people to fly out of Auckland, experts say



After she tested positive last Thursday, the woman spread the virus to three other close contacts. Christchurch did not need to change alert levels because of the case.

The Ministry of Health said this week it was taking a “highly cautious and prudent” approach to personal travel exemptions, available since August 31 to people wanting to travel across alert level boundaries.

The ministry said it has granted 3344 exemptions since then. That is an average of over 50 exemptions a day.

That number only includes people travelling from an alert level 3 or 4 area to an alert level 2 area.

Auckland, Waikato and parts of Northland remain at alert level 3.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Tai Tokerau border checkpoints are back following Northland's move to alert level 3. Organisers Rueben Taipari and Pita Tipene explain their importance of keeping the virus out.

Stuff asked for a weekly breakdown of the numbers, but the Ministry was not able to provide this.

The top reason for granting personal travel exemptions has been to attend a funeral or tangi of an immediate family member. The second most common reason was to visit a terminally-ill close family member.

Less-common reasons for an exemption included allowing someone to support their own mental wellbeing, providing care to a vulnerable person, supporting someone else’s mental wellbeing, caring for a child, or accompanying a body.

Over 19,000 exemption applications have been declined since August 31.

Rules around having a Covid-19 test before making the border crossing differ for different exemptions.

While someone providing childcare in Auckland will need a test 72 hours before leaving, anyone travelling to or from a level 3 area for a funeral does not need a test at all, according to the Government's Covid-19 website.

The Ministry also does not collect data on the vaccination status of people who are granted exemptions.

The numbers provided by the Ministry of Health do not include business exemptions, which are handled by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Two hundred businesses have been given appropriate travel documents for 90,000 workers to make border crossings since August 31, MBIE business and consumer general manager Ross van Schyff said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Professor Michael Baker, along with colleagues, has written about strengthening regional borders with measures such as mandatory vaccination or rapid antigen tests. (File photo)

Vaccination status is also not taken into account, but workers need to show proof of a negative Covid-19 within the last seven days.

When the first Covid-19 case sprung in Christchurch last week, Dr Apisalome Talemaitoga, a GP in Manukau and Chair of the Pasifika GP Network, said people should be double-vaccinated before travelling outside of Auckland.

“It's a no-brainer that you don't let unvaccinated people travel to a place that hasn't had a positive case for a while.”

Public health experts, including professors Michael Baker, Nick Wilson and Sue Crengle, called for the strengthening of regional borders last month.

They suggested implementing a vaccination requirement or rapid antigen tests at the border.