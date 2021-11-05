Covid-19: Rich lister Murray Bolton wins right to bypass MIQ and isolate at home

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced major changes to the MIQ process on October 28.

Multi-millionaire and prominent businessman Murray Bolton has been granted an exemption from the managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) system.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has reconsidered its decision and will now allow him to self-isolate at home when he returns from travel to the United States.

Bolton, 73, challenged the MIQ system after his request to self-isolate at home after travel was declined.

Supplied Rich lister Murray Bolton has won the right to quarantine at his own home once he returns from the United States.

In October, a judicial review at the High Court at Auckland resulted in Justice Geoffrey Venning ordering MBIE to reconsider its decision to deny Bolton and his partner the chance to self-isolate at home.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: MBIE ordered to reconsider richlister Murray Bolton's home isolation bid

* Covid-19: Richlister Murray Bolton challenges MBIE decision to refuse him home MIQ



MBIE’s head of managed issolation, Chris Bunny, declined to be interviewed but in a statement said Bolton’s case was referred to a medical officer of health.

The officer found Bolton should be given an exemption and allowed to isolate at home.

Bunny said the court ruling had spurred the ministry to review its decision-making process.

He said all applications for “community self-isolation” were the responsibility of the local health boards.

Initially, MBIE had refused Bolton’s request to complete his mandatory quarantine period at his gated Herne Bay house.

Bolton will travel via private jet and isolate at his Herne Bay home upon return, skipping a stay in MIQ. (File photo)

At the October review, the court heard Bolton needed to travel to the US for a pre-public listing board meeting, and applied for an exemption to isolate at home on his return.

Bolton’s lawyer, John Billington QC, argued his clients, who were both fully vaccinated, would mitigate exposure to the Delta strain at public airport terminals by travelling via private jet and isolating at home upon return, the court was told.

He said that under the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Isolation and Quarantine) Order 2020, Bolton's needs should be considered given his ability to generate a significant amount of income for the economy.

The US-based business employs 180 people in New Zealand contributing between $30-$50 million to the economy.

Under section 12 of the act, a medical officer of health may determine a person’s place of isolation or quarantine in any other facility or place.

At the hearing, Ella Watt, on behalf of MBIE, said the ministry had decided Bolton did not meet the requirements under section 12 to isolate at home.

Billington said Bolton’s was a one-off case and wouldn’t open a floodgate of people with private jets flying to the United States to list a company on the stock exchange.

Bolton said the case was not just about him, but about a “much bigger issue”.

Hearing about all the stranded New Zealanders trying to come home made him think “this has got to be in some way contrary to the Bill of Rights”, he said.

“It's just laughable that there are people who are fully vaccinated who can't come home yet there's more than 700 people in Auckland who have Covid in the community.”

Bolton said he wasn’t “a rich lister trying to jump to the front of the queue”, and hearing Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins refer to him as such to broadcaster Mike Hosking “p..... me off”.

The MIQ system has been under fire for some time as thousands of New Zealanders have been stuck outside the country's borders waiting to secure a spot in a facility before they can return.

On Thursday, National said they wanted to scrap the system immediately for returning Kiwis who were fully vaccinated as long as they could provide a negative pre-departure test.