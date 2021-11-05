Covid-19: Richlister Murray Bolton wins right to bypass MIQ and isolate at home

Richlister Murray Bolton has won the right to quarantine at his own home once he returns from the United States.

Multi-millionaire and prominent businessman Murray Bolton has been granted an exemption from the managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) system.

Stuff understands the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has reconsidered its decision and will now allow him to self-isolate at home when he returns from travel to the United States.

Bolton, 73, challenged the (MIQ) system after his request to self-isolate at home after travel was declined.

Last month, a judicial review at the High Court at Auckland resulted in Justice Geoffrey Venning ordering MBIE to reconsider its decision to deny Bolton and his partner the chance to self-isolate at home.

At the review the court heard Bolton needed to travel to the US for a pre-public listing board meeting, and applied for an exemption to isolate at home on his return.

Bolton’s lawyer, John Billington QC, argued his clients would mitigate exposure to the Delta strain at public airport terminals by travelling via private jet and isolating at their gated Herne Bay house upon return, the court was told.

Billington said Bolton’s was a one-off case and wouldn’t open a floodgate of people with private jets flying to the United States to list a company on the stock exchange.

The US-based business, which is set to be listed, recently merged with one of Bolton's and employs 180 people in New Zealand contributing between $30-$50 million to the economy.