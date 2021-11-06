Covid-19: Canterbury's balls, prize-givings, and graduations head online

Haeata Community Campus year 13 students were able to celebrate their school ball last week, even after a Covid-19 scare in the city.

Coty​ Cuadrado​ is all set to graduate from high school, but like many around the country, Covid-19 restrictions mean she won’t be able to do so in person.

“It’s disappointing. We’ve come through 13 years of high school for it to just be over.”

The restrictions are tough for Kiwi students. They have spent the last two years of their school careers learning from behind a screen, missing out on dances and sports tournaments.

But Cuadrado, whose family hails from Argentina, is philosophical about it.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 14-year-old students get vaccinated while skipping class for hot chips

* School board chairman resigns abruptly after Covid vaccine made mandatory for teachers

* Thousands of Christchurch students don't attend their local school



“I lost my grandad to Covid just a few months ago, so this is nothing. You can’t have everything, that’s the way the world is.”

While graduation is usually the last goodbye before school-leavers head their separate ways, Cuadrado was just grateful this year’s lockdown missed their school ball.

“There’s always obstacles you have to find your way around, but we’ve all got to keep looking forward.”

Canterbury remains at alert level 2, even after four community cases were confirmed in Christchurch last week, but that has not stopped many of the region’s high schools cancelling or scaling back end of year celebrations.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government had been advised level 2 restrictions were sufficient to manage the outbreak in the city, with no major exposure events and close contacts identified and self-isolating.

STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced Christchurch will remain at alert level 2 on Thursday, despite two new cases.

Under level 2 restrictions, there is no cap on the number of people who can attend an event, so long as everyone can stay one metre apart. However, more social gatherings or events in defined indoor spaces are limited to 100 people.

For Cuadrado’s school, Ashburton College, that meant the annual dinner for graduates and their families had to be cancelled, and prize-giving was pared right down to award winners.

“Longstanding traditions have gone out the door so suddenly,” principal Ross Preese said.

“Our leavers have had a dreadful two years of interruptions, but you’ve just got to follow the rules.”

The school had been able to squeeze the school ball in between lockdowns for the past two years, he said.

“But our poor old sports kids haven’t been to winter tournaments for two years. I really feel for them, but we’re doing the best we can.”

Across Christchurch’s 24 high schools, a range of approaches are being taken for end of year celebrations.

Burnside High School principal Phil Holstein was still seeking advice on how events could be held during alert level 2.

He has asked the Ministry of Education about holding a webinar in the next week to provide further clarity around rules for local principals.

Emily Spink/Stuff Burnside High School principal Phil Holstein says they will have four graduation ceremonies, if need be (file photo).

Holstein said his school had been hosting virtual prize-givings, with winners receiving their awards in the school’s Aurora Centre and parents watching through a livestream.

“Our thing is to make sure we acknowledge the success and achievements of our students, that's the heart of what we're trying to do,” he said. "We love to see them go across the stage.”

Graduating students usually have a special offsite graduation, but Holstein said he was trying to figure out how it could work this year.

The school had about 400 graduating students, he said.

“We’re in a position to do something on site for 100 people – and if it means repeating it four times, we’re prepared to do that [so] the students get the possible deal out of it.”

Haeata Community Campus/Supplied Fewer than 100 students went to Haeata Community Campus’ leavers ball last week, the number allowing it to go ahead.

Over in the city’s east, Haeata Community Campus principal Peggy Burrows said they would be holding “low-key” graduation and prize-giving events.

Only one parent would be allowed to attend per child, but she said luckily they would be able to livestream them for wider whānau.

Most parents had been very understanding, she said, but some students had been “freaking out” last week, as Covid-19’s return to Christchurch threatened the school ball on Friday.

“We’re an urban area school, so we have our babies from five years old through to year 13 ... [The ball is] such a rite of passage.

“We thought about delaying it, but they’ve only got about 16 days left before they finish school forever.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Haeata Community Campus principal Peggy Burrows was ecstatic to have been able to hold the leavers ball, saying it was a “beautiful occasion”.

It was great they did not have to miss out, Burrows said, after two tough years of cancellations and virtual learning.

“It was able to go ahead as there were fewer than 100 students at the ball. It was such a beautiful occasion.”

Christchurch Girls’ High School principal Christine O’Neill said the school had unfortunately had to cancel its end-of-year leavers and parents function.

It has reorganised its end of year prize-givings into year levels, with online streaming available to whānau, as per the Ministry of Education’s advice to schools.

“Our senior students are naturally disappointed, but also understand the context of Covid.

“However, even within that context we will still make the year 13 prize-giving and graduation as special as possible for them.”