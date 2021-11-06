Covid-19: Officials working on vaccine booster programme

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield gave an update on the vaccine roll-out during a health conference in Auckland.

New Zealanders are likely to be returning to vaccination clinics for a third Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine next year, with officials now working on a booster programme.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson on Friday said a mass booster shot programme was under development while Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins on Wednesday said he would in the next two weeks be taking advice from Medsafe and its Technical Advisory Group to Cabinet ministers.

Pfizer’s vaccine appears to be the most likely candidate for a third dose, with Hipkins announcing the Government had agreed to buy a further 4.7 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine on Wednesday.

The extra doses would supply a booster programme, should it be deemed necessary, as well as bolster supplies to vaccinate eligible adolescents and children as young as 5 when they become eligible, likely next year. It would also go towards vaccinating those who weren’t inoculated this year.

“These doses complement our current portfolio, and they’re scheduled for delivery throughout the next year,” he said.

Hipkins has said the Government was prepared to provide booster shots of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine as soon as the Government’s experts determined how and when the shots should be administered.

In September he said discussions over using Novavax as a booster dose were “shaping up well” for New Zealand, although no formal advice had been given. It is one of the four vaccines with which the Government has a pre-purchase agreement and on Thursday applied for provisional approval.

Janssen and AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccines are further along in the process and have provisional approval. But the Cabinet will have the final say on whether these vaccines are used in New Zealand.

Do I need a booster shot?

An October study published in the Lancet found the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 infection declined from 88 per cent during the first month after full vaccination to 47 per cent after five months.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said trial data from Pfizer publicised last month showed people had a “good response” to a third dose to lift immunity and reduce the likelihood of hospitalisation or serious illness for those who contract the virus.

Its efficacy rate was about 95 per cent, he added.

People with compromised immune systems are eligible now for a third dose, but this is not considered a booster shot. People who are severely immunocompromised are at a higher risk of severe outcomes from Covid and might not produce a sufficiently strong immune response after two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, experts have said.

When might I need a boost?

Those vaccinated at the start of the roll-out in February, such as healthcare and border workers, are likely to be the first to need a boost as their immunity begins to wane.

“The important thing here is that the median time between the second and third doses was 11 months in that study, and so we’re in a position here in New Zealand where actually no one has had their vaccine more than 11 months ago,” Bloomfield said on Wednesday.

“But we are going to provide advice to the Minister, which will be around timing and who that should start with.”

Hipkins said there would be a minimum period of time between the second and the third doses.