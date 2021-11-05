MIQueue: Little know of MIQ problems in June, MPs say

Health Minister Andrew Little says it wasn’t clear that there was a disconnect between health services and MIQ until October.

Minister of Health Andrew Little has been blasted for failing to help healthcare workers enter the country and to invest in New Zealand’s health workforce.

National Party Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford and Covid-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop said this week that Little knew in June already that district health boards were struggling to get workers through the managed isolation system.

Bishop said Little should be held to account; but Little said the problem wasn’t clear until later in the year.

In October, health bosses said they couldn’t understand why health workers who already had jobs in New Zealand weren’t being granted spots in managed isolation facilities; given how stretched the system was.

Sanford and Bishop put written parliamentary questions to Minister Little whose response said he was made aware of problems with the MIQ settings in June.

The Ministry of Health began endorsing Time Sensitive Travel applications in July, Little said, and work began on the policy to improve the allocation of managed isolation and quarantine spots for health workers with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment on October 13, after the Ministry of Health started raising cases with MBIE in September.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the ministry has raised individual cases of ineligibility by email with MBIE since September 20, and raised the issue more broadly with MBIE on October 10.

On October 20, Little announced 300 MIQ places would be set aside for healthcare workers each month.

Sanford and Bishop said Little took too long to act.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop says Health Minister Andrew Little should be held accountable for failing to act on health workforce challenges fast enough.

“The Minister knew Delta was on our doorstep, he knew our health system was critically short-staffed, and he knew that offshore healthcare workers were unable to get MIQ spaces,” Sanford said.

“He failed to ensure we increased our ICU capacity. And now he’s failed to act with any sort of urgency to ensure desperately needed health workers could get into New Zealand,” Bishop added.

Little said Friday that pressure on MIQ had grown over time.

He became aware of one case of a critical working having trouble getting an MIQ spot despite having a visa in June and intervened to resolve the matter, he said.

“At that point it was not clear that there was any systematic disconnect between the MIQ system operated by MBIE and district health boards and other health employers.,” Little said.

“By September further cases had been raised and by early October it was clear the system was not working as intended,” he said.

It was then that the work on a new system to prioritise health staff began.

“Hindsight is twenty-twenty, but there is no playbook for Covid-19. We will continue to identify ways we can respond better to the pandemic and continue to take action when we do,” Little said.

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists executive director Sarah Dalton said this week that Covid-19 lockdowns have simply amplified existing problems and frustrations.

Chronic staffing shortages at Southland Hospital have led to surgery delays and made headlines in October when the absence of one senior clinician trying to get through managed isolation threatened the maternity department.

SUPPLIED Association of Salaried Medical Specialists executive director Sarah Dalton says: “It is magical thinking if the Government and health managers believe we can continue to burn through health workers and more will pop up. “

“The perfect storm we see in Southland is just a microcosm of cracks appearing across the whole of our health system,” Dalton said.

“At the heart of all this is a longstanding failure to invest in the health workforce.”

She was specifically referring to the Southern District Health Board’s backlog of 681elective or planned surgeries, with 2157 patients waiting more than 120 days for their surgeries.

”Covid backlogs can’t explain away the endemic staffing shortages,” Dalton said.

National’s MP for Invercargill Penny Simmonds has also hit out at Little for failing Southlanders despite him asking his ministry to step in to bring long waiting lists for Southland patients under control in September.

“Despite his promises, that there would be ‘significant performance changes’ – including financial, operational and clinical management - our health service continues to decline and people in this province are paying with their lives,” Simmonds said.

The Southern District Health Board has hired a new “innovative” recruitment agency and overhauling its recruitment and retention strategy.

The Government funds 539 medical undergraduate training places – a number it last increased in 2015 – but New Zealand heavily reliant on nurses trained abroad.

Little did not respond to Stuff's questions about how the Ministry of Health had invested in the health workforce since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and whether there would be any investments in the near future.