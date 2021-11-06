Covid-19: PM not ruling out 'time slots' for Aucklanders to travel this summer

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says the Government is looking at what processes are needed to allow Aucklanders to leave the city over the Christmas period.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has recommitted to letting Aucklanders travel this summer, but was loath to reveal new details on Saturday morning.

Speaking to Newshub Nation on Saturday, Ardern said there were no decisions made yet over how and when Aucklanders would be permitted to come and go from the locked-down supercity, or how people might visit Auckland.

She said a major challenge on the table was the logistics of managing the land border for nearly 30,000 to 40,000 people, likely travelling by car and needing to show proof of negative tests or of vaccination.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A police officer at Auckland’s southern border.

Despite pressing from Newshub, Ardern would not outright rule out the concept of offering Aucklanders a ‘time slot’ to leave or enter the city – an option flagged earlier in the week by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins – saying “no decisions have been taken”.

But keeping “Covid-exhausted” people stuck in Auckland over the summer was not on the table, she said.

“My commitment to Aucklanders is that they will have a summer break,” she said.

“Everyone needs a reprieve right now, people are Covid-exhausted. I want that reprieve, that break, to happen over summer.

“We are not going to keep you trapped over Christmas.We can't, we won’t, it’s not right, but we have to find a way to keep people safe.

On Tuesday at midnight, Auckland is likely to begin step two of alert level 3, where retailers can open with social distancing, and groups of up to 25 can gather outdoors.

The alert levels will be reviewed again on November 29.

Asked to firm up the timeframe and allow people to start making bookings for the summer break, Ardern said the rules would be revealed with “ample time” to make plans.

She suggested flights wouldn’t be heavily affected because the checks and systems for Covid-19 spread prevention were already in place.

Still to be decided was how to use vaccine certificates or Covid-19 testing at the physical border between Auckland and the rest of New Zealand, she said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been to Northland to support Covid-19 vaccination efforts this week.

Ardern would not rule out barring unvaccinated Aucklanders from travelling, saying Cabinet was still deciding whether a vaccine certificate would be a must for travel.

“If the rest of the country has high rates of vaccination, it simplifies everything,” she said.

At this stage, Auckland is likely to reach 90 per cent fully vaccinated ahead of the rest of the country, making travel a higher risk situation for the rest of New Zealand.

But Ardern would not comment fully on whether poorly vaccinated areas would have their own hard borders to protect their unvaccinated populations in the place of a hard border around Auckland.

She said for now, the border was doing its job – keeping the country safe while Auckland experienced an outbreak and the rest of the country was vaccinating.

With higher vaccination rates, the border would not be necessary.

Under the new Covid-19 protection framework or ‘traffic light system’, hard borders would not be used permanently, Ardern said.