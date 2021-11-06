Covid-19: 206 new community cases in Delta outbreak, 73 people in hospital

Dr Caroline McElnay is asking those in Taranaki to get tested and vaccinated after a positive wastewater result in Stratford.

There are 206 new community cases of Covid-19, the highest daily total since the Delta outbreak began in August.

Of those, 200 are in Auckland, four are in Waikato and two are in Northland, the Ministry of Health said in a statement released on Saturday afternoon.

There are now 73 cases in hospital, four more than on Friday. Seven are in intensive care or high dependency units.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A Covid-19 testing centre in Stratford, where traces of the virus were detected in wastewater.

Speaking to media on Saturday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the numbers were expected and were “right bang” in the middle of the ministry’s modelling.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: More Pākehā are unvaccinated but Māori are being stigmatised

* Covid-19: Virus detected in Napier and Gisborne wastewater

* Christchurch appears to have avoided a Covid-19 outbreak. How did that happen?



The figure did not necessarily represent a peak of the outbreak, she said.

She said hospitals still had plenty of capacity to “treat and meet the needs of all those coming through” their doors.

On average, cases stayed in hospital for about two days, and 20 per cent of those who went to the emergency department with Covid-19 did not need to be admitted, she said.

The four new cases in Waikato are all from Hamilton. Two are being investigated for their links to the outbreak, and two are known contacts who were already isolating.

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 patient treated at Waikato Hospital was discharged, while two more were admitted overnight. The ministry said that would be reflected in Sunday’s Covid-19 data.

The two new cases in Northland are both close contacts of Kataia cases and have been isolating at home.

VANESSA LAURIE/STUFF On Friday it was confirmed that a wastewater sample taken in Stratford on Monday came back positive for Covid-19.

So far, just 47 of Saturday’s newly reported cases are epidemiologically linked to the outbreak.

In the past fortnight, 623 cases have been unlinked.

On Friday, traces of the virus were found in wastewater in Stratford, Gisborne and Napier.

The detections were not linked to known cases of Covid-19 yet, but anyone with symptoms, even mild, should get tested, the ministry said.

In Auckland, there are now 826 people with Covid-19 isolating at home rather than in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

This week, two men have died while isolating at home with Covid-19, prompting questions about the care people receive while isolating.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Northland and encourages everyone who is eligible to get their Covid-19 jabs.

“Once someone is advised they are positive, they go through a conversation with the public health team around what will best suit their needs and reduce down risk,” Ardern said on Saturday.

Healthline continued to check on them while they were isolating, she said.

Saturday also marks three weeks since the Government’s national day of action for vaccination, dubbed ‘Super Saturday’.

That means 39,025 people vaccinated that day are now eligible for their second dose.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff In Stratford, people are urged to get tested for Covid-19 after virus traces were found in wastewater.

A further 90,977 people had their second dose on ‘Super Saturday’.

On Friday, 6442 people had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 21,470 had their second dose, the ministry said.

That means 89 per cent of New Zealand’s eligible population is now partially vaccinated, 78 per cent is fully vaccinated.

In Auckland across the three district health boards, 92 per cent have had their first dose, while 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Government’s goal is for all district health boards (DHBs) to fully vaccinate 90 per cent of their eligible populations before the summer holidays begin.

New Zealand will then transition away from alert levels and into a new Covid-19 management framework dubbed the ‘traffic light system’.

Auckland, which has been in either alert level 4 or 3 for nearly 12 weeks, is still at least 100,000 second doses short of hitting 90 per cent fully vaccinated across its three DHBs.

Over half of those are in Counties Manukau.

Stuff modelling suggests at its current pace, Auckland and Waitematā district health boards will reach 90 per cent before the end of November, while Counties Manukau DHB will reach 90 per cent on December 4.