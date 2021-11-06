Covid-19: Ministry of Health set to announce latest case numbers

Dr Caroline McElnay is asking those in Taranaki to get tested and vaccinated after a positive wastewater result in Stratford.

The Ministry of Health is set to announce the latest Covid-19 case numbers about 1pm.

Friday marked an all-time high of daily cases reported in New Zealand, with 163 new community cases.

Traces of the virus were also detected in wastewater in Gisborne, Napier and Stratford.

Saturday also marks three weeks since the Government’s national day of action for vaccination, dubbed ‘Super Saturday’.

That means 39,025 people vaccinated that day are now eligible for their second dose.

A further 90,977 people had their second dose on ‘Super Saturday’.

The Government’s goal is for all district health boards (DHBs) to vaccinate 90 per cent of their eligible populations before the summer holidays begin.

New Zealand will then transition away from alert levels and into a new Covid-19 management framework dubbed the ‘traffic light system’.

Auckland, which has been in either alert level 4 or 3 for nearly 12 weeks, is still at least 100,000 second doses short of hitting 90 per cent fully vaccinated across its three DHBs.

Over half of those are in Counties Manukau.

Stuff modelling suggests at its current pace, Auckland and Waitematā district health boards will reach 90 per cent before the end of November, while Counties Manukau DHB will reach 90 per cent on December 4.