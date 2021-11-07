Covid-19: What is the best way to get Aucklanders out over Christmas?

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says the Government is looking at what processes are needed to allow Aucklanders to leave the city over the Christmas period.

As Auckland’s Covid-19 case numbers soar to a record new high, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is sticking to her guns that vaccinated Aucklanders will be free to travel at Christmas.

There were 206 new community cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, the highest daily total since the Delta outbreak began in August.

Of those, 200 are in Auckland, four are in Waikato and two are in Northland. There are now 73 cases in hospital, seven in intensive care or high dependency units.

Borders like this one north of Auckland could be in gridlock over Christmas with the Government still undecided on how to best manage the exodus of people desperate to leave the city for the holidays.

But with Auckland now one of the most highly vaccinated cities in the world, Ardern said it wouldn’t be fair to stop its residents travelling for Christmas.

“My commitment to Aucklanders is that they will have a summer break,” Ardern said.

“We are not going to keep [Aucklanders] trapped over Christmas. We can't, we won’t, it’s not right, but we have to find a way to keep people safe.”

The concern is other parts of the country with low vaccination rates where Covid has not yet spread.

Still to be decided was how to use vaccine certificates or Covid-19 testing at the physical border between Auckland and the rest of New Zealand, Ardern said.

That could create chaos, as tens of thousands of Aucklanders try to flee the city all at once.

Experts have suggested options including dedicated time slots, a lottery similar to MIQ, random testing ,or an online form for families.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker, a professor of public health at the University of Otago in Wellington, said travel out of Tāmaki Makaurau should be restricted to those who are fully vaccinated.

Professor Michael Baker says a system where family groups have to pre-disclose vaccination status and confirmation that someone has returned a negative test could work.

Baker suggested testing one person within each family group exiting Auckland pre-travel, with a negative result required within 72 hours for that group to be able to leave.

There was capacity to do tens of thousands of tests per day, he said.

There could also be an online process where groups of travellers could give evidence of who was in the group, their vaccination statuses, and proof that a family member had been tested. Then, at the border, this information could be cross-checked.

To reduce time, authorities could randomly select cars for checks.

Stewart Borland says isolating at home with Covid-19 is unsafe after his friend, who was in his 50s, died in Auckland's Mt Eden.

University of Auckland researcher Dr Andrew Chen said the mention of time-slots triggered a bad reaction. But Chen added that even without restrictions, getting out of Auckland at Christmas was always a chaotic process.

“There’s long queues and traffic without that.”

Any testing or checking at borders would add time to commutes, Chen said.

He suggested that spots could be allocated on a lottery-type random basis, as happens with MIQ facilities.

“[Any way] you frame it, the demand is greater than capacity ... It’s going to be really tough. There’s no easy solution.”

Editor of Auckland transport blog Greater Auckland Matt Lowrie is one of the Kiwis caught up in the dilemma of whether to stay or go.

Greater Auckland editor Matt Lowrie is one of those deciding whether to plan Christmas elsewhere or stay at home.

His parents are in Whangamatā and desperate to see his and his wife’s five-month-old baby, but the couple don’t want to sit in a traffic jam for hours on end.

People travelling within Auckland would add to any congestion woes.

“It’s going to be a nightmare.”

Auckland’s geographic location and poorly-equipped transport system with no toll plaza which could “funnel” cars meant people would have to make tough decisions. It was too late to build any infrastructure to help the situation.

“Do we even bother trying? Some people will be making that decision,” he said.