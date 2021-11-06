Covid-19: Northland records new case, the third in 24 hours

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's not surprised about anti-vaccine protests coming from groups with “firmly held views”.

A new case of Covid-19 has been reported in Northland, the third in 24 hours.

The case is linked to the Kaitaia cluster and is a close contact of a person from that group, Northland District Health Board said.

This brings the total number of cases in Northland during the Delta outbreak to 18, with 11 recovered and seven active.

All active cases are isolating at home, supported by the DHB.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 206 new community cases in Delta outbreak, 73 people in hospital

* Covid-19: Two new cases in Kaitaia, councillor says they're not vaccinated

* Covid-19: Aucklanders won't be 'trapped over Christmas', PM promises



Northland DHB also confirmed that further testing of samples from the recent Mangamuka and Hokianga cases has established a link between these and an Auckland case.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Testing for Covid-19 at Awanui Rugby club, just north of Kaitaia, after the region moved into alert level 3.

Kaitaia and the top part of the Far North are currently in alert level 3.

The top of Northland was placed into level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday night.

There are no new locations of interest in connection with any of the three cases.

Northland DHB said it was grateful to those who isolated after being told they were close contacts.

“This is extremely helpful in helping us to minimise the spread of the current outbreak,” said Northland DHB Incident Controller Sarah Hoyle.

“To help us further, we need people to get tested if they have symptoms, and to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their community.”

Those who live in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui and Kaitaia and have had symptoms of Covid in the last couple of weeks are encouraged to get tested as soon as possible.

There are Community Testing Centres and vaccination clinics open this weekend - for a complete list of locations and opening hours see the Healthpoint website.