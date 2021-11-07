When's the next alert level announcement and Covid-19 update?

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says the Government is looking at what processes are needed to allow Aucklanders to leave the city over the Christmas period.

Aucklanders will learn on Monday if they will get a little bit more freedom amid the Covid outbreak.

The Government is set to review the alert level settings for both Auckland and upper Northland on Monday, November 8.

Auckland is currently at step 1 of the alert level 3 Covid-19 restrictions. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has already mooted an in-principle decision for Auckland to move down to step 2 of alert level 3 from midnight Tuesday November 9. However, this will be reviewed and confirmed by Cabinet on Monday.

Upper Northland is currently at alert level 3 – steps 1, 2 and 3 do not apply to this region. The move to tighten restrictions in the upper area of the region was made swiftly last week after two cases appeared in the Taipa region.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF If Auckland moves down to step 2 of alert level 3, gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed to meet outdoors.

Cabinet will meet on Monday to review these settings alongside the latest health advice.

As a result of the meeting, Monday's Covid-19 case numbers will be released by the Ministry of Health via a statement after 1pm.

The prime minister is then expected to hold a post-Cabinet news conference on Monday at 4pm which will detail the outcome of the review of the alert level settings.

Parts of Waikato are currently at alert level 3 step 2 and this will be reviewed on Monday, November 15.

The rest of the country is at alert level 2.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police and NZDF staff continue to check documentation at Auckland's boundaries.

What step 2 looks like

If Auckland does move down to step 2 of level 3, more freedoms will be given to those in the region. However, there are still strict rules about what can - and can’t – be done.

At step 2, public facilities such as libraries, zoos and museums can reopen. Masks and social distancing are required.

Retail can open, with customers keeping two metres apart, and staff and customers are required to wear face coverings.

The two-bubble household rule is also scrapped at step 2, with outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people allowed to meet. Physical distancing is still strongly encouraged.

Outdoor organised exercise classes, like yoga and bootcamps, can expand to 25 people, including instructors. Physical distancing of two metres is strongly encouraged.

Funerals, tangihanga, weddings and civil union ceremonies can have up to 25 people attending, as well as up to 5 staff under step 2.

Auckland’s border will stay in place at step 2, and will remain in place as the traffic light system is introduced.