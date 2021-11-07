Covid-19: Hamilton's The Base shopping centre named in locations of interest

The Base shopping centre in Hamilton where four shops have been named as locations of interest.

There were six new locations of interest named by the Ministry of Health in its Covid-19 report on Sunday but all were in Hamilton and most at The Base shopping centre.

Two locations named were Pak’nSave Whitiora and Pak’nSave Clarence St.

The Whitiora supermarket was a location of interest on four dates, November 1, 2, 3 and October 31

Pak’nSave Clarence St was named for November 5.

Four of the Hamilton locations released were businesses at The Base, including Omni Tech, Happy Tel, EB Games and Typo.

All of the alerts for shops at The Base were for Friday, November 5, mid-morning to early afternoon.

In a statement, The Base said the safety of its customers, tenants and staff was its top priority.

“We’re aware a handful of stores at The Base have been named as locations of interest this afternoon.

“We’ll be guided by the Ministry of Health, taking the actions they deem necessary to help protect centre patrons.”

The ministry said people should self-isolate for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after visiting a location of interest.

“If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.”

The Base was among the retail outlets allowed to reopen when the Government introduced its new alert level 3, step 2 restrictions on November 2 for parts of the Waikato region and King Country in lockdown.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Base reopening in May 2020, after the first lockdown. It was able to reopen on November 3 under alert level 3.2.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said it would be up to the ministry to decide if the risk warranted the shopping centre closing its doors again.

“The more we open up, the more we mingle, the more risk there will be.

“So doing everything we can to limit risk is vital. This means masks, sanitising and social distance, we all know this. Vaccination rates are also key.”

Southgate said she had a lot of feedback from the public asking to see the locations of interest list released much faster.

“I’ve learned about them through Facebook and people seeing crews come in to deep clean. That’s not good.”

A full list of the locations of interest, dates and times is on the Ministry of Health website.