Covid-19: Seven new cases in Waikato

One of the Covid-19 testing stations in Hamilton is at Founders Theatre on Tristram Street.

There are seven new community cases of Covid-19 reported in the Waikato region, four in Te Awamutu and three in Hamilton.

Six were known contacts already in isolation and public health staff will investigate links for the remaining case, the Ministry of Health said in its Monday Covid-19 update at 1pm.

There was one case in Waikato Hospital for a non Covid-19 related condition.

It brings the total number of community cases in the region to 163 - 68 of which have recovered.

There are six pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Hamilton, Huntly, Ōtorohanga and Te Kūiti on Monday.

The Te Awamutu site was closed as the station was relocated and would be open again from Tuesday.

Ten locations of interest were identified in Hamilton on Sunday.

There were 2239 tests processed in Waikato and 880 vaccinations given.

Nationally, there were 190 new cases reported, 182 in Auckland, seven in Waikato and one in Northland.