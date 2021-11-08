Covid-19: Northern Northland relieved alert levels to be lifted in Far North

Northern Northland will move back to level 2 from 11:59pm on Thursday.

Northern Northland is breathing a sigh of relief after news it will return to coronavirus alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Thursday.

The area was put into a snap lockdown on Tuesday, November 2, after unlinked cases of Covid-19 were detected in the area.

Since then, the number of community cases in Northland has risen to 23 in the Delta outbreak, including a 6-week-old baby who is being treated in hospital.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The streets of Kaitāia have been quiet since the town and surrounding areas moved to alert level 3 lockdown on Tuesday, November 2.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday afternoon there had been high testing rates in the area, with 10 to 15 per cent of the population getting a Covid-19 test in the past week.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Five new Delta cases in Northland, baby in hospital

* Covid-19: New Northland case announced amid fears hospitals will be overwhelmed

* Covid-19: Kaitāia community down but not out with sudden Far North lockdown



Five new cases on Monday could be managed through ongoing contact tracing and the testing of close contacts, she said.

Moving back to alert level 2 on Thursday night, rather than anytime sooner, allowed for this contact tracing and testing to continue, Ardern said.

On Saturday, Northland District Health Board thanked Northlanders for isolating after being told they were close contacts, with no new locations of interest announced in Northland since the weekend.

Kaitāia Business Association chairperson Andrea Panther​ said the announcement was a pleasant surprise after the five cases were announced on Monday.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Businesses have been “doing it tough”, says Kaitāia Business Association’s Andrea Panther, thanks to lockdowns and a lack of visitors.

“It’s exciting for our businesses who are doing it tough,” she said. “They're so eager to get back and selling before Christmas.”

Dropping alert levels on Thursday night, rather than tomorrow, was a little frustrating, but at least businesses had a date to work to, Panther said.

Kaitāia businesses have not just been impacted by lockdowns, but were also cut-off from visitors south of Northland, and were missing international tourists.

“It’s terrible,” she said.

Panther, however, did not blame the Government for this, saying those in power had very difficult decisions to make.

“Even going to level 2 on Friday, there will be some people not happy about that, because they're still so fearful about Covid spreading.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF While some businesses have struggled at alert level 2, some like Kaitāia McDonald’s took the opportunity to get jobs done, such as cleaning the windows.

Panther said it was good news the outbreak appeared to be contained in the Far North, and vaccination levels were lifting.

Northland’s fully vaccinated population increased from 61 per cent on November 1 to 68 per cent on Monday.

Panther wasn’t sure if all Kaitāia businesses would be resilient enough to weather the storm, with many of the small businesses like hairdressers being most impacted by the lockdowns.

“There are no reserves - emotionally and financially - they’ve run out of reserves and that’s my concern.”

Supplied Rueben Taipari, regional co-ordinator of Tai Tokerau Border Control, says the iwi group and police are managing the border in and out of northern Far North for the sake of people’s health.

The iwi group working with police to help manage the border, Tai Tokerau Border Control, is also pleased the outbreak in the area has been contained.

Regional co-ordinator Rueben Taipari said the area was looking forward to going back to alert level 2.

He was frustrated a group of people had been protesting the border checkpoint by saying it was a focused movement against freedom.

The same group were connected to protests at Waitangi on October 27, but were misinformed, Taipari said.

“It’s a medical situation, not a political one.”

Although Taipari admitted he was tired from his volunteer role, he said Tai Tokerau Border Control would continue it as long as the community wanted it, and the organisation continued to get good support from iwi and hapū.