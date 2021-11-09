Covid-19: Man with waning AstraZeneca vaccine urges fast-tracking of booster shots

A man whose Covid-19 vaccine’s effectiveness is starting to wear off is urging the Government to fast track Pfizer booster shots for those in a similar situation.

Andy Mortimer, aged 66, received two shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine while living in England in early January.

“Britain got a s....... of things wrong, but the one thing it did get right was it started vaccinations a lot earlier. But that vaccination has worn off a lot earlier,” Mortimer said.

He then returned to New Zealand in September, where he disclosed his vaccination status prior to entering a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Rotorua.

“I started to get messages from the National Health Service (NHS) saying ‘you must get your [booster] shot because its efficacy is wearing off,’” he said.

United Kingdom health authorities are advising people over 50 years old, health and social care workers and younger people at risk to get a booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Public Health England data showed protection against hospitalisation fell from 95 to 75 per cent in the five months following a person’s second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot reduced from 99 to 95 per cent, the study conducted in September said.

Mortimer claims he was turned away from multiple vaccination centres in Wellington because his medical record showed he had received two AstraZeneca doses, and did not fall within the requirements for a booster shot.

Currently, only those who are severely immunocompromised are eligible for a third Covid-19 vaccine in New Zealand.

“I’ve got two little kids in the house, and because my efficacy is worn off… I am in danger of getting and spreading Covid-19.

“The minute Covid arrived in Wellington, for my own safety, I have to self-isolate myself from the people I love, and I haven't seen for 20 months,” he said.

The Government has signalled booster vaccines will be available to some fully vaccinated people before Christmas.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson on Friday said a mass booster shot programme was under development, while Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins on Wednesday said he would in the next two weeks be taking advice from Medsafe and its Technical Advisory Group to Cabinet ministers.

Pfizer’s vaccine appears to be the most likely candidate for a third dose, with Hipkins announcing last week the Government had agreed to buy a further 4.7 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Hipkins has said the Government was prepared to provide booster shots of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine as soon as experts determined how and when the shots should be administered.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Medsafe had approved the Pfizer booster for those aged 18 years and older at least six months after their second dose.

That was the first step in the process, with the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Group and Ministry of Health then providing advice to Cabinet about its full use, she said.

There is no set date for when this will happen.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.