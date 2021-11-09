Police vaccine mandate decision 'imminent', Government fears 1200 officers might have to be stood down

There are 10 ingredients in the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. A microchip is not one of them.

A vaccination mandate for police could lead to roughly 1200 officers being pulled from the job.

The government is currently weighing whether it should mandate vaccinations for police staff, and Stuff understands the prime minister’s office is resistant to the idea.

Police Minister Poto Williams is understood to be in favour and has been advocating for a mandate.

Police are coming into contact with increasing numbers of potentially infected people, such as at protest events.

As of November 4, almost 88 percent of police staff had received one vaccination. About 77 percent were fully vaccinated.

At those rates, roughly 1200 constabulary staff would be unable to work if vaccine mandates were introduced.

Stuff understands those figures are causing concern for the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her office.

In discussions at the beginning of the month, the Prime Minister had all but ruled out vaccine mandates for police.

With rising violent crime and an increasing gang issue throughout the country, police numbers can’t afford to take such a hit.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Police Minister Poto Williams is understood to be in favour of a vaccine mandate for police.

But Williams is said to be in favour of a mandate for police staff, as are many in leadership positions within the force.

Police are increasingly coming into contact with infected people, and disproportionately come into contact with Māori and Pasifika communities.

Those in favour of a mandate believe it would protect both police staff, and at risk communities.

In the past week opinions may have changed in the Prime Minister’s office, but discussions are still underway.

Stuff has been told no final decision has been made, and a police vaccine mandate is being weighed up along with other work fields.

An announcement is said to be “imminent”.