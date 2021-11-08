Covid-19: Retailers ready to open doors as alert level changes in Auckland

Retailers in Auckland will welcome customers into their shops nearly three months after shutting their doors, following Monday’s announcement of a drop in the city’s Covid-19 alert level restrictions.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the country’s largest city would move to alert level 3 step 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, allowing shops and public facilities like libraries and museums to open.

Shops will be able to welcome patrons inside, although people must remain two metres apart and wear face masks at all times.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff welcomed the move as “an important boost for those businesses and people working in them that have been hit hard by the extended lockdown”.

READ MORE:

* Businesses that do not implement vaccine certificates will 'not operate as normal'

* Covid-19: When is the 'traffic light' system and vaccine announcement?

* Auckland hospitality industry calls for more targeted help as restrictions remain



“There are real costs in the strains it has placed on people’s lives, their wellbeing and their livelihoods,” Goff said.

Businesses in the centre of the city have experienced close to $1 billion in lost spending since the start of last year, said Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck.

Pool/Getty Images Auckland will move to alert level 3 step 2 from Tuesday November 9 at 11.59pm.

So while she welcomed the alert level change, she said the Government needed to provide a clear plan ahead of the Christmas shopping period.

“Even when we get to the new Red level, as things currently stand, there will be few visitors from outside Auckland and people still encouraged to work from home.

“This will be extremely challenging for our economy. We need to get to Green as quickly as possible.”

But not everyone is as pleased, as the move won’t affect hospitality businesses who won't see any changes until the next change in the alert levels.

Supplied Outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed, and they will no longer have to be from only two households.

With restaurants still only allowed to provide takeaway meals, Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said businesses in the sector were continuing to suffer.

“Auckland hospitality businesses are experiencing year-on-year revenue declines of 74 per cent on average so every day and every week counts,” she said.

She said they had proposed the idea of outdoor dining, as at step two outdoor gatherings could be as large as 25 people at a time.

But when asked about that idea at today’s press conference the prime minister said not a lot of consideration had been given to that approach.

Instead, she gave November 29 as a realistic date for when Auckland would likely be able to move into the new Covid response framework.

SUPPLIED Epidemiologists like Professor Michael Baker are urging caution as Auckland sees an exponential growth in case numbers (file photo).

She said as soon as 90 per cent of the people within the city’s three metropolitan district health boards – Waitemata, Auckland and Counties Manukau – were fully vaccinated the city would move to the framework

“We know the pressures in Auckland and we’ll be looking to move as quickly as we can, and we’ll be pragmatic about it,” Ardern said.

But the rush to move alert levels is also a concern for experts like University of Otago (Wellington) epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker, who said the next three weeks will be “critical” for Auckland.

There were 964 new cases in Auckland in the seven days to Sunday, more than 80 days into lockdown.

He said contact tracing was “not keeping up” – seen on Saturday in particular, where fewer than a quarter of the record-high 206 cases had epidemiological links.

“The fact contact tracing has slowed down means inevitably taking some brakes off the virus. Step 2 also takes some pressure off.”