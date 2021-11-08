Aviation workers lose fight against compulsory Covid vaccination in the High Court

A group of Christchurch aviation security officers – who lost their jobs over their decision not to have the Covid-19 vaccine – have lost their case in the High Court.

The four workers, whose names are suppressed, mounted a legal challenge after it became compulsory for border security staff to be vaccinated.

The officers challenged the efficacy and safety of the vaccine and the legality of the order, and wanted it quashed.

In a written judgment released on Monday, the court addressed and rejected the three main arguments for why the order was said to be unlawful.

READ MORE:

* Lawyer argues sacked workers' rights not infringed by 'no jab, no job' rule

* Covid-19: Ability of vaccine to reduce virus spread could decide challenge to 'no jab, no job' order

* Covid 19: Confusion for business owners over 'no jab, no job' dilemma



Stuff Four aviation security officers in Christchurch have had their appeal to the High Court dismissed.

Justice Francis Cooke said he was “satisfied that the vaccine is safe and effective, is significantly beneficial in preventing symptomatic infection of Covid-19, including the Delta variant”.

He also said “it significantly reduces serious illness, hospitalisation and death”.

Justice Cooke acknowledged the applicants had put themselves at risk as border workers for the benefit of the public and they had now lost their jobs.

“They should not be thought of as any less committed to the community than any other New Zealander,” he said.

The four officers refused vaccination and lost their jobs at the end of September.

Their lawyer, Sue Grey, said they had medical and other reasons for refusing and that the order limited rights and freedoms contained in the New Zealand Bill of Rights.

Justice Francis Cooke said he was satisfied the Covid vaccine was “safe and effective”.

The decision was released the same day it was revealed a Department of Corrections worker and four district health board workers had their claim against the vaccine mandate dismissed by the Employment Relations Authority.

The authority said it did not have jurisdiction over the lawfulness of the order and the applicants had failed to provide any evidence they had been subjected to unjustified actions in their employment because of the mandate.